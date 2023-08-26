Kitty Litter Cake Is Great For A Halloween Party (If You Can Get Past The Visual)

No Halloween party is complete without spooky snacks and chilling drinks. And, while most people make classic Halloween recipes like Witches' Brew and pumpkin cookies, there's so much more room to get creative.

While the list of Halloween recipes that you can try out abounds, if you really want to creep out your guests, you might want to try making something called kitty litter cake. Although it sounds (at best) unappetizing, this cake is actually pretty tasty. It's a cake just like any other, but one that's been disguised to look like a cat's dirty litter box — yuck!

While the origins of the cake are up for debate (looking at you, "Grumpy Cat: A Grumpy Book"), it was a TikToker named Amanda Schmitt who popularized the dish, and she did such a realistic job that the cake quickly went viral. Here's what else to know about kitty litter cake, as well as a quick rundown on how to make your own disgusting-looking version at home for your next party.