What Is Onion Cream And How Do You Use It?

When most of us run out of heavy whipping cream for a recipe, we turn to things like milk or half and half. However, there's actually a much simpler substitute hiding in plain sight — onion cream.

Onion cream is a creamy, thick substitute for dairy cream that's made using roasted onions, a little bit of oil, and a blender to whip it into a milky puree. Because onion cream is so similar in consistency to dairy cream, it works well for soups, dipping, and plenty of other recipes. The good news is even though it may have a similar texture to dairy cream, it's much lower in fat, making it a healthy alternative that's ideal for savory recipes.

Whether you're looking for a heavy whipping cream substitute or you'd just like to try a new recipe, this guide is for you. Here's what to know about the origins of onion cream as well as how this unique creamy substitute is made.