What Makes Kentucky Potatoes Special?

It's unclear where Kentucky potatoes originated. Moreover, depending on who's talking about the casserole, it can go by various names and include other ingredients. Nevertheless, each recipe has three things in common: the base is a riff on potatoes O'Brien, cheese and sour cream are added, and it's made in a slow cooker. Regardless, the question remains, why Kentucky?

There isn't a straightforward answer, but there's a probable one. Take Kentucky burgoo, an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink type of stew, which may provide some explanation for Kentucky potatoes. According to lore and the historical record, burgoo is accredited to French chef Gustave Jaubert, a company cook for Buffalo Trace Distillery after the American Civil War. The meal is a tasty jumble of whatever meats and vegetables are available.

Granted, this may have resulted from scarcity and availability since there's an old expression around the region: "The less food you have, the more you know about cooking." This appears to be a trait central to Kentucky potatoes, considering how adaptable the dish is — aside from the core components, anything goes. Moreover, the potato holds a special place in the heart of Kentuckians, so much so that the Bluegrass State has at least two different festivals in the vegetable's honor.