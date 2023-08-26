Grilled Potato Salad Is A Must-Try If You're Not A Fan Of Mayo
Every summer, dishes like hot dogs and potato salad come out at a variety of get-togethers. Unfortunately for vegans, those with allergies, or people who just don't like mayonnaise, potato salad usually ends up being a dish to avoid.
The good news is, if you like potatoes but aren't a fan of mayonnaise, you can still enjoy a variation on this summer dish: grilled potato salad. Unlike regular potato salad, grilled potato salad doesn't involve mayonnaise or dairy at all. Plus, unlike your classic potato salad, this dish features potatoes that are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, making for a unique summer treat.
If this sounds like something that might float your boat, here's what you need to know about making grilled potato salad. Plus, here's a little bit about the history of potato salad and why it's made with mayonnaise traditionally anyway.
What's the backstory behind potato salad?
According to NPR, it's thought that potato salad first arrived in the Americas during the 16th century thanks to the Spanish who came to colonize the land. However, what we know and love as potato salad today probably has roots more closely tied to German immigrants who arrived sometime later.
Interestingly enough, the original German potato salad was made with vinegar, making the dish, well, pretty vinegary. In the 1900s, however, Americans added mayonnaise to the mix, helping soften the tart flavor and make the salad a little bit easier on the stomach.
Even though potato salad today typically includes mayonnaise as one of the key ingredients, if you want to get technical, true potato salad shouldn't be made with mayonnaise at all. But grilled potato salad includes lemon juice (which you can swap out for vinegar), keeping its flavor much closer to that of the original potato salads brought to the United States hundreds of years ago.
How to make grilled potato salad
To make grilled potato salad, you'll need to start by boiling two pounds of small potatoes. You can use any kind of potato you like, but red or yellow potatoes tend to work best. Boil the potatoes until they're just slightly soft, and remove them from the heat.
Next, it's time to fire up your grill to a medium-high heat setting. While the grill is heating, cut the potatoes in half and place them in a bowl along with one teaspoon each of oregano and parsley, 2 cloves of minced garlic, and ⅛ of a cup of olive oil. Toss the potatoes and add salt and pepper to taste. Place the coated potatoes on the grill and cook them until they're golden brown on both sides. Then, put them back in the bowl you used to toss the potatoes.
Now, mix another ⅛ cup of olive oil, one teaspoon each of oregano and parsley, and another two cloves of minced garlic in a separate bowl along with one tablespoon of mustard, ¼ cup of sliced scallions, and two tablespoons of minced shallots. Add the now-grilled potatoes to this mix, squeeze a lemon wedge over them, and toss everything together. Then, serve your potato salad to your hungry friends and family!