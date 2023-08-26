Grilled Potato Salad Is A Must-Try If You're Not A Fan Of Mayo

Every summer, dishes like hot dogs and potato salad come out at a variety of get-togethers. Unfortunately for vegans, those with allergies, or people who just don't like mayonnaise, potato salad usually ends up being a dish to avoid.

The good news is, if you like potatoes but aren't a fan of mayonnaise, you can still enjoy a variation on this summer dish: grilled potato salad. Unlike regular potato salad, grilled potato salad doesn't involve mayonnaise or dairy at all. Plus, unlike your classic potato salad, this dish features potatoes that are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, making for a unique summer treat.

If this sounds like something that might float your boat, here's what you need to know about making grilled potato salad. Plus, here's a little bit about the history of potato salad and why it's made with mayonnaise traditionally anyway.