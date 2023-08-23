What To Know Before Cooking Meat In A Pressure Cooker

When deployed correctly, a pressure cooker can be one of the most powerful tools in a cook's arsenal. Dishes that would typically take most of the day to cook can be turned out in an hour or less, particularly slow-cooked meats like pot roast or pulled pork. Once you've experienced this level of convenience, it can be tempting to whip the pressure cooker out for any meaty dish, but this technology isn't a catch-all solution to mealtime. Pressure cookers only work for dishes with a high moisture level, such as braises and stews. They cannot produce a crispy chicken skin or charred steak crust. That's because anytime you make something in a pressure cooker, you need to add liquid; these devices cannot function without it.

The reason pressure cookers are able to cook food so quickly is that they can reach higher temperatures than a regular pot on the stove. We're taught that water boils at 212 F (110 C), but that's only true when you're at atmospheric pressure. A pressure cooker can generate twice as much pressure as Earth's atmosphere, raising water's boiling point to 250 F (121 C). This means you can cook food at a higher temperature without burning it. Plus, since the cooker traps moisture, your meat won't dry out. However, neither can happen without some liquid in the cooker, so you need to pick the right meats and recipes.