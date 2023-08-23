The 20 Best Spots For Late-Night Eats In NYC

As the city that never sleeps, there's so much going on in New York 24/7 that it's easy to stay up all night and watch the sunrise. For those nights you're out on the town, catching a late show, or just can't sleep and have a craving, there are some amazing late-night spots you can grab a bite at.

Whether you're feeling in the mood for falafel, craving Chinese cuisine, or are looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, you'll find it all in New York City. From neighborhood food trucks to all-night diners to noodle shops, there's so much choice that the only problem you'll have is deciding where to go.

To help you navigate New York's culinary scene once the sun goes down, we've rounded up 20 of the city's best spots for late-night eats. Try one, sample a couple, or tick them all off your late-night eats bucket list.