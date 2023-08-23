The 20 Best Spots For Late-Night Eats In NYC
As the city that never sleeps, there's so much going on in New York 24/7 that it's easy to stay up all night and watch the sunrise. For those nights you're out on the town, catching a late show, or just can't sleep and have a craving, there are some amazing late-night spots you can grab a bite at.
Whether you're feeling in the mood for falafel, craving Chinese cuisine, or are looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, you'll find it all in New York City. From neighborhood food trucks to all-night diners to noodle shops, there's so much choice that the only problem you'll have is deciding where to go.
To help you navigate New York's culinary scene once the sun goes down, we've rounded up 20 of the city's best spots for late-night eats. Try one, sample a couple, or tick them all off your late-night eats bucket list.
1. Insomnia Cookies
The clue's in the name: can't sleep and need some cookies? This is the spot to go. Insomnia Cookies has over a dozen New York City locations where they bake delicious fresh cookies throughout the day and night. Opening hours for collection vary between locations, but most shops are open until at least 1 a.m. — and, if you don't want to show up in person, you can get delivery to your doorstep until 3 a.m.
Flavors range from traditional (like oatmeal raisin and chocolate chip) to adventurous (think double chocolate mint). Grab an individual cookie, order boxes of up to 100 cookies, or dive into a cookie'wich. The dessert consists of two scoops of ice cream sandwiched between two cookies of your choice.
Insomnia also offers a range of ice creams, cakes, and sides of icing. They have pretty much everything you need for a late-night sugar craving, whether you're at home or out on the town.
2. Great N.Y. Noodletown
Great N.Y. Noodletown is a New York City Chinese food institution that's as popular with tourists as it is with late-night revelers. This is Cantonese food at its finest, from duck to soft-shell crab and chow fun.
This eaterie has been serving up delicious late-night eats since 1981. Though it used to stay open until around 4 a.m., that's changed a bit since the pandemic, and it's now open until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
The salt-baked soft-shell crab is an absolute must, as is the barbecue roast pork and beef chow fun. On cold nights, try a steaming hot bowl of shrimp wonton noodle soup, or get the crispy noodles topped with sauteed chicken and vegetables.
There's no better place to get Chinese food after dark in Chinatown than Great N.Y. Noodletown. Just remember to bring cash, as the restaurant doesn't take credit cards.
3. Veselka
This late-night Ukrainian diner opened at its East Village location in 1954. It's the perfect place to discover Ukrainian cuisine until midnight from Monday through Saturday and until 11 p.m. on Sundays.
Veselka's name means "rainbow" in Ukrainian, but, rather than a pot of gold at the end of this rainbow, you'll find amazing burgers, meatballs, pancakes, and soup. It's also the perfect spot for those after-dark pierogi cravings.
Not sure what to get? Try the Deluxe Meat Plate Entree — a hearty serving of three pierogis, meat-stuffed cabbage, grilled kielbasa, and beet salad. The Chicken Shashlyk burger is a popular choice. It's made with ground spiced chicken, a fiery lemon pepper sauce plus pickles, or dive into the Lobster Pierogi Bowl. It consists of six dumplings filled with sweetcorn, lobster, tarragon, and potato.
The Specials Menu changes regularly. It sometimes features sweet treats, like blueberry pierogis. To drink, try the Summer Rose Sangria with blueberries, peaches, strawberries, and cherries, or the Summer Shandy, which is a mix of beer and raspberry lemonade.
4. Bagelsmith
You can enjoy bagels at any time of day at this bagel shop, which is located in the Williamsburg neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City. It is open 24 hours a day. The shop has legendary egg sandwiches. We would recommend building your own so you can add as many toppings as you like.
As well as egg sandwiches, Bagelsmith serves up a range of hot and cold sandwiches including hot roast beef sandwiches, Reuben sandwiches, and a selection of lox sandwiches. You can also pick up various baked goods like Danishes, croissants, and sweet, sticky apple turnovers.
Bagelsmith also has a coffee and tea menu if you need a caffeine injection. You will also find a selection of snacks, from Pringles to peanut butter cups sold at this New York City bagel store. This is a one-stop shop if you're craving breakfast late at night.
5. Brooklyn Icehouse
In Brooklyn, but don't fancy a bagel or sandwich? Brooklyn Icehouse in Red Hook is open until 4 a.m. every day, so if you're in the mood for something heartier, come here for a huge selection of tasty bar food.
This little bar may look unassuming on the outside, but inside, it's the perfect place to kick back with a beer or head for the huge, buzzing back patio on hot summer nights. Give the barbecue specials a go, order up a side of onion rings, and don't forget the Frito Pie!
On game days, you can take in the action on one of the bar's multiple screens, or shoot some pool with friends over a pint of beer and tasty bar snacks like sweet potato fries or buffalo wings. Weekend nights are busy, but this bar sees its fair share of visitors during the week, too, as locals pop into this Brooklyn institution for a pint and a bite to eat.
6. Peter's Crunchy Red Tacos
No roundup of New York City's top spots for late-night eats is complete without a taco truck. One of the very best around is Peter's Crunchy Red Tacos. There's no better place to come than Bushwick for after-dark tacos, and the long lines are a testament to this.
Open until 5 a.m. every day, Peter's is a must if you're craving tacos after a night out or on your way home. The bright orange tacos are jam-packed with delicious fillings, and the birria here is to die for. Don't fancy tacos? Order some quesadillas to go instead.
On Yelp, one review of the taco truck commented, "Been here at least 6 times. Find the tacos here very satisfying." Another reviewer raved about this taco stand's hot sauce, saying, "Their hot sauce was something else, I wish I had added more of it to my quesobirria."
7. Mamoun's Falafel
Mamoun's Falafel has been around since 1971. Now a chain, it has three New York City locations. You can order your favorite Middle Eastern snack at the Greenwich Village location until 2 a.m. Mondays to Wednesdays, 3 a.m. on Thursdays, 4 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 a.m. on Sundays.
The perfect spot for when a falafel craving strikes, Mamoun's falafels are deep-fried bites of subtly spiced chickpea deliciousness that have rightfully earned the shop a place in the hearts of many locals. Don't fancy a falafel sandwich? Mamoun's also serves kebabs or shawarma sandwiches.
Don't miss out on the shop's delicious dips, from baba ganoush to hummus. You can even order a side of spiced seasoned rice or delightfully crunchy pita chips. One reviewer on TripAdvisor said: "It was delicious! Would go back for these every day if I could. Another reviewer said: "The falafel was exceptional, light, crispy and so full of flavour. The luminous green colour as you bite in is so fantastic, especially as you dip in to the sauces."
8. Floridita
Opened in 1995, Floridita in Washington Heights keeps its doors open 24/7. This cozy spot serves up amazing Cuban and Dominican food to clientele at any time of the night.
Famous for its sandwiches, Floridita's portions are hearty, so you'll leave feeling seriously satisfied. After a heavy night, the Cuban Sandwich with roast pork, ham, Swiss, and pickles goes easy. On the other hand, you can try the Steak Sandwich with a side of fries. You'll also find burgers, salads, meat plates, soups, and more on the menu.
Pulled an all-nighter? Floridita serves up delicious breakfast dishes, so depending on how hungry you are, you can tuck into everything from omelets to a short stack with eggs and bacon. You could also choose from a selection of pan dulce with a coffee to get your day off to a sweet start. For something traditionally Dominican, order up the Golpes con Mangú, a dish consisting of mashed plantains, fried eggs, pickled onions, fried cheese, and salami — it's amazing!
9. L'Express
Late-night diners and taco trucks are practically a must when you're hungry at night in New York City, but what about those times you want something a bit more sophisticated? L'Express in Gramercy ticks all the boxes.
This late-night Lyonnaise bistro has the feel of a classic French cafe. Offering a full-on bistro experience 24/7, this is the perfect place to enjoy classic French dishes like steak frites, mussels, frog legs, and escargot. You could also keep things simple and order one of the city's best Croque Madames.
For late nights that extend into tomorrow, come to L'Express for lunch or brunch. The menu includes sweet treats like French Toast and Belgian Waffles as well as savory options like Crispy Local Goat Cheese with walnuts and arugula. Classy, elegant, and with a relaxed vibe that makes it far too easy to linger for hours, L'Express is the perfect late-night spot to bring a date — or anyone you're trying to impress.
10. Baekjeong NYC
Open until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, midnight on Thursdays, and 11 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays, Baekjeong is the ultimate Koreatown destination for late-night Korean barbecue. With its name originating from the Korean word for "butcher," it's easy to see why those in the know flock here for some of the city's best barbecued meats.
This cozy eaterie is always buzzing, and if you've never experienced Korean barbecue before, you'll love the communal tabletop grill environment that makes Baekjeong the ideal destination to visit with friends before or after a night out. As you'd expect from the name, the meat served here is top-quality. USDA prime beef, from Wagyu to prime ribeye, and premium pork.
Alongside the barbecued meat, order up small plates like fried pork dumplings, squid and shrimp pancakes, spicy rice cake, or steamed egg. One Yelp reviewer wrote: "The side dishes were full of flavor and the food was excellent. Definitely a place to go back to next time I'm in New York."
11. Empellón Al Pastor
Empellón Al Pastor is a late-night taco and margarita spot with four New York City locations, including its Midtown flagship shop. The East Village location boasts a casual vibe for the perfect post-night-out chill session, open until midnight Monday through Wednesday, until 1 a.m. Thursdays, and 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, things close a little earlier at 11 p.m., but there's still plenty of time to get your taco on.
With 18 beers on tap and an impressive cocktail menu focused around margaritas, you'll have plenty of choices when it comes to drinks at Empellón Al Pastor. Weekly food specials change occasionally, and alongside tacos, there are loads of tasty bar snacks to choose from.
Get the Al Pastor tacos with pork and pineapple. You can even enjoy $3 late-night tacos from 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The Queso Dip with Berbere spices is a must-try, and don't forget a side of french fries with white sauce and za'atar.
12. Empanada Mama
Many of New York City's best late-night spots closed their doors earlier during the pandemic. Empanada Mama was one of them, but it's back to 24/7 service these days, luckily.
There's no better place in the city for hearty late-night Colombian food. Here you'll find everything from delicious chicken rice soup to corn empanadas with beef, pork, or shellfish, arepas, tamales, and more. Did we mention the margaritas are excellent?
With over 40 flavors of empanadas on the menu across its four New York locations, locals count Empanada Mama as one of the best spots for empanadas in New York. The focus here is on creating empanadas inspired by different cuisines, like the Cuban with pork, ham, and cheese, the Hawaiian, with pineapple, cheese, and ham, or the Polish, made with sauerkraut and kielbasa.
If you're working the late shift or pulling an all-nighter, you can even pop in here for breakfast, served from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on weekdays. For around $5, you can get a tasty Desayuno Colombiano empanada and a small coffee — bargain.
13. Bonchon Chicken
Never underestimate the lure of Korean fried chicken. Even as darkness falls, this spot remains busy. Open until 1 a.m. Monday to Thursday and Sundays, and until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The hand-battered, double-fried chicken is practically legendary, and it's never too saucy, as the soy garlic or spicy sauce is brushed onto the meat by hand for the perfect finish.
Order up wings, drumsticks, strips, or boneless chicken — or get a combo and choose from spicy, soy garlic, or half and half for sauce. With yummy sides like bulgogi fries, shrimp shumai, and potstickers, there's absolutely no way you're going home hungry.
One Yelp reviewer called Bonchon their late-night go-to and praised the chicken, saying, "I love this place!!! It's my late-night go-to that fits every mood, and it's all around good vibes. The chicken is incredibly crispy and flavorful. Would highly recommend!" Another reviewer was also full of praise for the chicken, commenting, "I think Bon Chon fried chicken is something everyone must try in their lifetime."
14. The Donut Pub
Did somebody say all-day — and all-night — donuts? What's not to love? The Donut Pub is open 24/7, making it the perfect spot for late-night or anytime sugar cravings. The outlet in Noho is the place to be, though there's also a second location in the West Village that's currently temporarily closed.
Whether you want donuts, minis, donut bites, croissant donuts, or even donut cake, you'll find everything donut-related right here. Flavors range from the ever-popular maple glaze and salted caramel to birthday cake and Brooklyn Cream, filled with buttercream and glazed with chocolate icing.
Don't fancy a donut? There are also cookies, bagels, sandwiches, and more on the extensive menu. Start off with a turkey sandwich or a classic grilled cheese before moving on to the sweet stuff if that's more of your vibe. You can even get breakfast here after a long night — the egg sandwich with cheese and bacon is a must.
15. Court Square Diner
There's something about nights in New York City that calls for a classic diner, and they don't come more classic than the Court Square Diner in Long Island City. This 24-hour diner opened in 1946, and its current owners have been running it since 1991. With its cool retro interior and classic diner menu, this is the place to come if you're craving all-American comfort food. The menu is a no-frills affair with affordable prices, making it the perfect spot for fueling up after a night out.
From pie to jello to burgers to sandwiches, the portions at Court Square Diner are hearty and service friendly. There's a daily changing special, too. Try the Reuben served on rye bread, with a side of pickles and potato salad, or order the cheeseburger with French fries, onion rings, pickles, and coleslaw. You can sub-sweet potato fries or curly fries for the regular variety for just $1 extra.
16. Blue Ribbon Brasserie
Impress a date — or somebody you just met — with a late-night dinner at Blue Ribbon Brasserie. Opened in 1992, this iconic spot is open until 2 a.m. all week. The service is excellent, the red velvet banquettes are cozy and intimate, and the soft lighting gives this brasserie a relaxed vibe that's perfect for a date. Prefer to sit outside? The heated sidewalk seating has you covered.
The menu is classic brasserie fare, from oyster and seafood platters to clams and lobster, plus amazing steaks and a rack of lamb. Don't miss out on the legendary fried chicken, made with Blue Ribbon's own proprietary spice blend and fried to crisp, crunchy perfection, served with collard greens, mashed potatoes, and gravy.
Dining with friends? Order the Paella Royale for the table. Packed with shrimp, calamari, New Orleans shrimp, mussels, clams, spicy chicken sausage, and chicken, it comes with a whole steamed lobster.
17. Corner Bistro
Corner Bistro is open Sunday through Wednesday until 2 a.m., as well as Thursday through Saturday until 4 a.m.Whichever night of the week you visit, expect lines, most likely for the bacon cheeseburger with American cheese and pickles for around $15. This item is popular.
The menu here is all about cozy classic comfort food, from the hearty chili bowl with ground beef and beans to the bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich. Alongside, choose from a selection of popular beers and seltzer and prepare to make some new friends — the vibe here is buzzy and sociable.
Don't forget to order a side of tater tots. Corner Bistro's ones are deliciously crisp morsels that are the perfect sidekick to an ice-cold beer, whether you're indulging in a burger or not. One thing you need to know before you visit: Corner Bistro is a cash-only establishment, so make sure you bring plenty.
18. Dim Sum Palace
What has not one, not two, not three, but seven New York City locations? Dim Sum Palace. As the name suggests, everything here is about dim sum, and though it's not open that late — until around 10 p.m. all week — this is the perfect spot in the city for snack food after a shift or on your way home.
On the menu, you'll find over 50 types of dim sum, from roast duck spring rolls and pork buns to melt-in-the-mouth steamed dumplings. For sharing with friends, the eight-piece dim sum platters come in at under $16 and are an excellent choice.
It's easy to fill your boots with dim sum, but you can also order larger dishes like noodles, General Tso's chicken, Mongolian beef, congee, or fried rice, plus side dishes like noodle soup. Head for the Chinatown branch to enjoy late-night karaoke with friends, family, or co-workers in the four downstairs karaoke rooms, as well as a choice of live seafood cooked to order.
19. Kellogg's Diner
Kellogg's Diner first opened its doors almost a century ago, and this 24/7 diner is a hotspot with New York City locals, including construction workers, taxi drivers, and police officers. Slide into one of the cozy leather booths at this neon-fronted diner and find all your favorites on the menu.
Here you can order everything from breakfast to burgers to soups to sandwiches. You can even order a slice of home-baked pie and coffee. One thing we will say is that the food here isn't cheap, and you can expect a wait to be seated, especially on weekends. But if you find yourself craving an authentic diner experience in Williamsburg late one night, there's nowhere like it.
One Google reviewer commented, "I love me some late-night diners, and this one did not disappoint. Really nice portions of delicious food." Another reviewer on Yelp commented on the diner's character, saying, "Come for an old school, authentic Brooklyn neighborhood comfort food experience, and you will not be disappointed! This place has character!"
20. Coppelia
There's nowhere in New York City quite like Coppelia. With its booth seating, antique fans, and soda fountain, the vibe here is reason enough to visit. Add a menu packed with Mexican and Cuban fare and the fact that it's open 24/7, and it's easy to see why Coppelia has garnered such a loyal following since it opened its doors back in 2011.
The homemade ice cream and milkshakes are a must at Coppelia, but if you're here for something heartier, you won't be disappointed. Alongside a classic menu of tacos, nachos, and burgers, there are some dishes inspired by Latin cuisine, as well.
For a late-night — or early-morning — taste of Havana in Chelsea, Coppelia is the place to come with family, friends, or colleagues. Breakfast is served all day, so if you're craving Huevos Rancheros or Hash de Costilla with potatoes, egg, roasted peppers, and beef short rib, you know where it's at.