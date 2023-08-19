What Makes Quad City-Style Pizza Totally One-Of-A-Kind?

Chicago deep-dish pizza is a well-known pizza style, but Quad City-style pizza from Illinois has also garnered buzz. Quad Cities is the region where Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline in Illinois face Davenport and Bettendorf in Iowa (technically, there are five cities). The region's pizza has a unique look and flavor compared to other parts of the country. It starts with a sweeter dough that features malt, and in the case of Harris Pizza — one of the original QC-style joints — it is made with molasses. That dough rises on the thicker side and is usually about a quarter-inch thick but has a softer texture. "Most of the QC-style pizza crusts are a mixture of light, fluffy, and crisp," Eric Ludtke, the owner of Gunchie's Pizza, told KWCQ. Gunchie's has locations in both Davenport and Rock Island.

Besides the thicker crust, the tomato sauce on QC-style pies packs more kick than a typical sauce and is often mixed with red pepper flakes. Fennel sausage is perhaps the most popular for toppings, and the pies are usually covered with an abundance of toppings, as Ludtke mentioned to KWCQ.

Plus, QC-style overloads the mozzarella, but with a twist. The cheese goes on last, after the toppings, as Ryan Mosley, owner of Harris Pizza, told USA Today. Once cooked, QC-style pizzas are uniquely cut.