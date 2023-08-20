Why Andrew Zimmern Wouldn't Watch The Menu A Second Time

The satirical horror-comedy "The Menu" features multiple mouth-watering dishes. Its very premise also prompted a response from many people in the food and restaurant community, including celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern. The reason? According to Zimmern, its satire hinged almost entirely on insider knowledge of the food industry and had the potential to distance viewers without an in-depth knowledge of the culinary world.

For the uninitiated, "The Menu" follows a couple who get a chance to visit an island and dine at an ultra-exclusive restaurant called Hawthorne — but dinner (and the movie) ends with a murderous twist. As the title might suggest, there's an assortment of dazzling, eye-catching dishes brought out to patrons at the fictional Hawthorne. (This, in part, is thanks to a sense of authenticity imparted to the production by Michelin-star chef Dominique Crenn.) However, despite the film's delicious attention to detail, the author and "Bizarre Foods" host had some misgivings.

Zimmern, who often shares tips and thoughts with fans, had a seemingly mixed review of the film. Though he admitted it was a "very good satire" in a YouTube AMA with fans in July 2023, he also stated he "had no plans to rewatch the film" due to its food culture-related insularity.