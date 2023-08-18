Where To Find Alex Guarnaschelli's Fare At The 2023 US Open

In 2022, Alex Guarnaschelli reintroduced a selection of beloved classics to the Fare menu, including the spectacularly summery watermelon and feta salad and Cavatappi pasta with yellow tomato sauce. The menu also included charcuterie platters, steak frites, and fried chicken breast cutlets. In keeping with the Mediterranean vibe, there was also shrimp a la plancha, alternatively known as pan-seared shrimp. The chef also launched a seemingly New York-inspired "pigs in a blanket," which used Pat LaFrieda beef hot dogs wrapped in puff pastry and was accompanied by mustard and ketchup.

The U.S. Open has also announced the vegetarian options for this year, which will see the return of Guarnaschelli's watermelon and feta salad and Cavatappi pasta. This time around, "hummus with marinated olives and pita" will make a reappearance, and a corn and burrata salad will also be available.

In an August interview with Broken Palate, Guarnaschelli spoke about serving a lighter style of comfort food that matches "the heat of the stadium." While fans are eagerly awaiting what else may be on the menu, they can feel confident that it will align with the spirit of the tournament.