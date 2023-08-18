Where To Find Alex Guarnaschelli's Fare At The 2023 US Open
August 28 marks the start of one of the most notable sporting events in New York: the U.S. Open. While eyes turn in anticipation towards this year's current favorites, Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, others are shifting their gaze towards the dining options. For the 700,000 fans expected to grace the tournament this year, there will be little disappointment. Returning for its third consecutive year at the competition, Alex Guarnaschelli's Mediterranean bistro, Fare, will bring back some fan favorites, alongside cocktails and Guarnaschelli's signature soft-serve. This year, Fare can be located on the top level of the South Plaza, adjacent to court 11.
If you're worried about forgetting where this location is, the U.S. Open has a useful map you should bookmark. With ingredients sourced from Manhattan's Little Italy, fans are sure to taste those vibrant, sun-kissed flavors. Even before the first serve, the food is bound to secure applause.
What's all the racket about?
In 2022, Alex Guarnaschelli reintroduced a selection of beloved classics to the Fare menu, including the spectacularly summery watermelon and feta salad and Cavatappi pasta with yellow tomato sauce. The menu also included charcuterie platters, steak frites, and fried chicken breast cutlets. In keeping with the Mediterranean vibe, there was also shrimp a la plancha, alternatively known as pan-seared shrimp. The chef also launched a seemingly New York-inspired "pigs in a blanket," which used Pat LaFrieda beef hot dogs wrapped in puff pastry and was accompanied by mustard and ketchup.
The U.S. Open has also announced the vegetarian options for this year, which will see the return of Guarnaschelli's watermelon and feta salad and Cavatappi pasta. This time around, "hummus with marinated olives and pita" will make a reappearance, and a corn and burrata salad will also be available.
In an August interview with Broken Palate, Guarnaschelli spoke about serving a lighter style of comfort food that matches "the heat of the stadium." While fans are eagerly awaiting what else may be on the menu, they can feel confident that it will align with the spirit of the tournament.
Match point
If you can't wait for the first serve, you'll be pleased to hear that Alex Guarnaschelli will also be reappearing at Flavors of the Open, a premium sampling event showcasing the food that will be on offer. It takes place during Fan Week on August 24, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fare will be serving samples of the renowned Cavatappi pasta in yellow sauce.
Alongside Guarnaschelli will be other famous New York-based chefs, including Kwame Onwuachi, the owner of Tatiana, and James Kent, the owner of Michelin-starred restaurants Crown Shy and Saga. With an elite sport comes an equally outstanding level of food, and Flavors of the Open is sure to get excitement for the event running.
Instead of scrolling for Alex Guarnaschelli's cooking tips, head to Queens and allow her team to handle all the work. While the champions of this tournament remain uncertain, fans can be sure the food will win this match.