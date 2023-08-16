What Is Monkey Gland Sauce And Where Does It Get Its Name?

No, it does not contain any monkey glands. That may come as a relief or a disappointment to you, depending on how adventurous of an eater you are. In reality, monkey gland sauce is a popular South African condiment found everywhere, from steakhouses to backyard cookouts. It can be doused on just about any meat you can think of, most often beef, although local meats such as ostrich, wildebeest, springbok, and kudu are worth mentioning as options.

Monkey gland sauce is a Frankensteinian mashup of popular condiments, with Worcestershire sauce, tomato sauce, vinegar, and South African-style chutney as the core elements. They all come together to form something that looks a bit like barbecue sauce — though slightly chunky — with a glossy finish that lends a mouthwatering shine to whatever you put it on. The flavor encompasses many tastes: sweet, tangy, spicy, and umami.

Monkey gland sauce is incredibly versatile and easy to make at home using pantry staples, but let's be honest, you want to know about the name. As it turns out, the probable origin is even crazier than you'd think.