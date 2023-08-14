You Could Become Shake Shack's First Ever CAO (Chief Avocado Officer)

It may be one of the best Help Wanted ads we've ever seen. Qualifications: Passion for avocados, ability to scrutinize an avocado for perfection, and creativity in developing new ways to "add avo." Preferred: A sixth sense for when avocados are ready. The position? CAO — Chief Avocado Officer for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack is running a contest to select its new avocado expert as a part of its promotion for its new avocado bacon menu. The winner will get a "CAO uniform" in the form of exclusive Shake Shack merchandise, free Shake Shack for a year (or at least, as much as $900 in Shake Shack gift cards will get you), a $3,000 avocado stipend (in the form of American Express gift cards). The "job" includes meeting with a Shake Shack leader to learn about the avocado suppliers and selection process and a private Avocado Bacon Menu tasting at your local Shake Shack — including $50 in Uber credits to get to and from.

To apply, you must fill out the application, listing three things that make you qualified to be CAO, and, in any creative form, write a love letter to an avocado. You must also be at least 18 years old and a resident of the U.S., residing within a 25-mile radius of a Shake Shack (excluding airports, stadiums, travel plazas, museums, and arenas). The deadline to apply is August 18 at 11:59 PST.