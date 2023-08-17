5 Nixie Organic Sparkling Waters, Ranked

Sparkling water is all the rage, and we don't see this trend dying down anytime soon. That means it's time to get on the seltzer train and find your favorite. One way to quench your thirst in style is with Nixie Sparkling Water. These fizzy wonders are more than just bubbles in a can -– they're USDA Certified Organic and boast zero calories, zero sugar, and zero sodium. Talk about guilt-free sipping!

What makes Nixie sparkle even brighter is the brand's commitment to keeping it real. Say goodbye to synthetic solvents, carriers, and artificial preservatives — Nixie's sparkling waters are as pure as can be, just like sipping from a carbonated mountain stream.

Nixie's founder, Nicole Bernard Dawes, has a natural products legacy in her blood, growing up surrounded by her mother's natural food store and her father's Cape Cod Potato Chips company. It was written in the stars that she'd become a natural products innovator. And boy, did she live up to her fate!

So, whether you're sipping solo or getting creative with a Nixie Mixie, these organic sparkling waters are here to add a burst of refreshment to your life. Now, it's time to rank five of their signature flavors. From watermelon mint to lime ginger, we tested them all to find the sparkling water champion. Let's get to sipping and see who takes home the crown.