Cranachan: The Boozy Scottish Whipped Cream Dessert You Need To Try

Perceptions of Scotland's cuisine seem to always hinge on the notorious reputation of haggis (despite the fact that haggis doesn't even have Scottish origins). While the dish has become as much an emblem of the country as kilts and bagpipes, it also overshadows numerous noteworthy foods that ought not to be ignored. To better appreciate Scottish cuisine, let us turn our attention to cranachan, a name that simply begs to be uttered in a thick Scots brogue. The Guardian called it "The uncontested king of Scottish desserts," but it's sure to be a crowd-pleaser anywhere.

Cranachan typically consists of raspberries, toasted oats paired with whiskey-infused whipped cream, and a drizzle of honey. It bears some resemblance to Eaton mess, a popular dessert in England, though the use of oats, Scotch whiskey, and raspberries makes it distinctly Scottish. Cranachan was initially prepared for harvest celebrations when raspberries were just coming into season. However, with stores now carrying berries throughout the year, it has become a staple of menus every season. Sweet, tart, and boozy, it has everything you could ask for in a dessert and more — which is why it's so weird that cranachan wasn't originally a dessert at all.