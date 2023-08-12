The Story Behind The World's Biggest Commercially Sold Hot Dog

Gorilla Tango Novelty Meats was founded by Dan Abbate in 2009, with The Big Hot Dog as its only major product. To make these behemoths, Abbate contracted Schmeisser's Homemade Sausage. Abbate told Guinness that he wanted to solve "an inherent problem with small hot dogs" His gripe was that standard-sized hot dogs roll all over the grill, and it's hard to get an even sear on all sides. He wanted something with flat sides that would stay put for a nice char. This was the real key to The Big Hot Dog. It wasn't meant to be eaten whole. Instead, customers were supposed to cut it into slices and serve them on hamburger buns.

For the sake of setting the world record, Abbate had to serve the sausage whole, requiring an extra-large bun. Being that he's a Chicagoan, you might expect him to have prepared a full-on Chicago-style hot dog, but he decided not to overcomplicate things, topping it with only mustard and ketchup (he did go with the traditional poppy seed bun, though).

Unfortunately, it appears that The Big Hot Dog is no longer available and hasn't been for some time. The Gorilla Tango Novelty Meats website has posted a message claiming to be out of inventory since 2015, and the last post on the site's blog dates back to 2013. However, it doesn't appear that anyone has been able to challenge The Big Hot Dog's record since.