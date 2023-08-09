Red Lobster Just Rescued A Rare 1-In-30 Million Crustacean

Fans of the seafood restaurant chain now have another noteworthy point to add to Red Lobster's fascinating fact list. In a fantastic occurrence, the company's establishment in Hot Springs, Arkansas, found an unexpected visitor among its usual scarlet-hued lobster shipment — an orange lobster. According to a report by KATV, the shipment came all the way from Maine, and the company couldn't be more thrilled about the discovery — orange lobsters are quite rare.

Several marine experts, including the University of New England's Professor of Marine Science Markus Frederich (via CNN), agree that the odds of encountering one in the wild are 30 million to one due to yearly disclosures of "lobster landings and anecdotal reports." While some, such as New England Aquarium's Senior Aquarist Bill Murphy (who talked to The Takeout), argue that the chances are closer to 10 million instead of 30, it's still an awesome uncovering.

Nevertheless, this uncommonly colored lobster will not be served to seafood lovers. As Red Lobster stated in an email to Daily Meal, the crustacean, fondly named "Scarlett" in honor of the worker who came across her, has found a residence at Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, which is a good thing — similar reports state that orange lobsters don't typically endure long in the ocean. This is because their vivid pigment attracts hungry seafaring carnivores.