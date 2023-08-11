Vietnamese Egg Soda Is A Creamy Treat You Need To Try
People have been coming up with unique soda flavors for years — everything from the now classics root beer and cream soda to the more obscure strawberry milk and cucumber sodas. However, these are far from the most interesting types of soda out there. One type of soda that you might be surprised to learn about if you're from the States is Vietnamese egg soda.
Vietnamese egg soda, called soda sữa hột gà in Vietnamese, is a drink made of condensed milk, soda water, and raw egg yolk. Thanks to the condensed milk, this drink is super sweet, while the egg gives it a flavor reminiscent of eggnog. Of course, the difference between this drink and everyone's favorite holiday brew is that this is a fizzy beverage, perfect for pairing with things like burgers and fries!
On top of that, Vietnamese egg soda is surprisingly simple to make. Here's how to go about concocting your own batch of egg soda, as well as a bit of background on the history of this unique drink.
The story behind Vietnamese egg soda
While the exact story behind how Vietnamese egg soda came to be is up for debate, the general consensus is that it was contrived during the Indochina War. This war took place in the 1940s and was a war between France and Vietnam, which was under French rule at the time.
During the Indochina War in Vietnam, the government rationed foods such as sugar, coffee, and milk. In an attempt to recreate the same fluffy texture that milk gives, a clever bartender named Nyugen Giang used whipped egg yolk in a coffee drink. He then added sweetened condensed milk to the brew to make a silky smooth and deliciously sweet drink, resulting in another popular drink, Vietnamese egg coffee.
From there, it's thought that egg soda was inspired by using the same method of making egg coffee. By whipping egg yolk until it's light and fluffy, people could enjoy a milky soda even when the actual dairy beverage was in short supply.
How to make egg soda at home
If you want to try egg soda, you don't need to take a trip to Vietnam to do so. This drink is actually pretty easy to make on your own at home. For this recipe, all you need is two tablespoons of condensed milk, one large egg, and a can of club soda (or about 12 ounces).
To make the drink, start by adding the condensed milk to a tall glass. Next, separate the egg yolk from the egg white. Add the egg yolk to the glass and top off with the club soda. As you pour in the club soda, quickly stir the ingredients together. The drink should become frothy at the top, and the ingredients should blend together.
With that done, you're ready to add ice and drink your newly made Vietnamese egg soda! If you want, you can also add cinnamon, nutmeg, or vanilla for a little bit of extra flavor, but this isn't mandatory. And of course, just remember to use pasteurized eggs when recreating this beverage.