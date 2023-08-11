Vietnamese Egg Soda Is A Creamy Treat You Need To Try

People have been coming up with unique soda flavors for years — everything from the now classics root beer and cream soda to the more obscure strawberry milk and cucumber sodas. However, these are far from the most interesting types of soda out there. One type of soda that you might be surprised to learn about if you're from the States is Vietnamese egg soda.

Vietnamese egg soda, called soda sữa hột gà in Vietnamese, is a drink made of condensed milk, soda water, and raw egg yolk. Thanks to the condensed milk, this drink is super sweet, while the egg gives it a flavor reminiscent of eggnog. Of course, the difference between this drink and everyone's favorite holiday brew is that this is a fizzy beverage, perfect for pairing with things like burgers and fries!

On top of that, Vietnamese egg soda is surprisingly simple to make. Here's how to go about concocting your own batch of egg soda, as well as a bit of background on the history of this unique drink.