What Exactly Is Escarole?

If you've ever enjoyed a bowl of authentic Italian wedding soup, you should be familiar with escarole's unique taste and texture. This leafy green looks very similar to butterhead lettuce, except the edges of its leaves are jagged and crinkly. Its slightly bitter flavor and semi-firm texture make it highly versatile and an excellent addition to many raw and cooked dishes. Though widely grown in North America and Europe, escarole is most closely associated with Italian (particularly Sicilian) cuisine. It has yet to achieve such popularity in the United States, but if you give it a chance and handle it properly, you'll unlock a host of new flavors and textures in your cooking.

Escarole is a bit enigmatic, possibly having the vaguest name in the history of food. It comes from the Medieval Latin escariola, meaning "something edible." It is one of two varieties of Cichorium endivia, a member of the chicory family. Escarole (also known as Batavian or broad-leaved endive) is scientifically known as Cichorium endivia var. latifolium, while its close relative frisée (also known as curly endive) is scientifically known as Cichorium endivia var. crispum. We'll dig more into the differences between these two in a moment, but first, let's talk about what escarole can bring to your cooking.