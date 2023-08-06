You'll Never Guess What Brazil's Finest Coffee Is Made From

A hot cup of coffee in the morning can be the perfect way to start your day. Typically, most of us go for well-known blends such as a French roast or a tasty Kona blend. But if you're looking to step up your coffee-drinking game, you might want to look into Brazil's finest coffee — Wild Jacu Bird Coffee.

Jacu Bird Coffee comes from the feces of the Jacu bird, a species native to Brazil. The Jacu bird eats coffee berries, digesting them and eventually pooping them out. Farmers then gather these droppings and wash the beans hidden inside them to turn them into coffee!

Although it might sound gross, Wild Jacu Bird Coffee is some of Brazil's best coffee and is highly sought after. If you still need convincing that this coffee is worth its salt, here's what else you need to know about Brazil's finest coffee and how it's made.