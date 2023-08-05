Why You Should Buy Bones As Well As Meat From Your Butcher

One of the easiest ways to take your homemade soups and sauces to the next level is to start with homemade stock. Sure, pre-packaged broth is easier, but the store-bought stuff also often comes with extra ingredients that you might not want, like salt, preservatives, and MSG. Pre-made stock can also get expensive if you need more than a cup or two, especially when compared to a soup pot full of the homemade stuff. Making stock at home suffers from a bit of an image problem because people think it's time-consuming, but stock is actually extremely easy to make. You can even use an Instant Pot to speed up the process. The biggest hurdle, however, is getting enough bones together to make a proper stock. Most of us don't have a pile of veal bones sitting around in the refrigerator, but there is someone who does: Your local butcher.

Behind every chef and home cook is a good butcher (at least for omnivores). Julia Child was famously dedicated to Savenor's in Cambridge, Massachussetts, for example. Take a page out of her book and get to know your local meat monger to get the inside scoop on the best cuts, what is (and isn't) a good deal, and to get your hands on some bones for making stock and bone broth at home.