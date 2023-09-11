Vegetarian TikTok-Inspired Chopped Italian Sandwich Recipe

Recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist, Kristen Carli, MS, RD, brings us a vegetarian version of the viral TikTok Italian chopped sandwich — a culinary sensation that has taken social media by storm. Packed with bold flavors and fresh ingredients, this delightful masterpiece will surely leave you craving for more.

With each bite, you'll savor the harmonious fusion of Italian-American goodness. Imagine layers of provolone cheese, tangy banana peppers, briny black olives, and crunchy cucumbers, all nestled in a hoagie roll. This vibrant blend of textures and tastes will take your taste buds on a culinary journey like never before.

Whether you're a seasoned chef or a kitchen novice, this easy-to-follow recipe will guide you through creating a sandwich that's not only visually appealing but also bursting with flavors. Carli says, "I'm a big fan of the bright and acidic taste of this sandwich. The olives, banana peppers, red wine vinegar, and artichoke hearts are some of my favorite ingredients. I wanted to make a vegetarian version so that those that don't eat meat can partake in these flavors." So join the culinary craze with this viral chopped sandwich, with a vegetarian twist!