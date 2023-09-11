Vegetarian TikTok-Inspired Chopped Italian Sandwich Recipe
Recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist, Kristen Carli, MS, RD, brings us a vegetarian version of the viral TikTok Italian chopped sandwich — a culinary sensation that has taken social media by storm. Packed with bold flavors and fresh ingredients, this delightful masterpiece will surely leave you craving for more.
With each bite, you'll savor the harmonious fusion of Italian-American goodness. Imagine layers of provolone cheese, tangy banana peppers, briny black olives, and crunchy cucumbers, all nestled in a hoagie roll. This vibrant blend of textures and tastes will take your taste buds on a culinary journey like never before.
Whether you're a seasoned chef or a kitchen novice, this easy-to-follow recipe will guide you through creating a sandwich that's not only visually appealing but also bursting with flavors. Carli says, "I'm a big fan of the bright and acidic taste of this sandwich. The olives, banana peppers, red wine vinegar, and artichoke hearts are some of my favorite ingredients. I wanted to make a vegetarian version so that those that don't eat meat can partake in these flavors." So join the culinary craze with this viral chopped sandwich, with a vegetarian twist!
Gather your vegetarian TikTok-inspired chopped Italian sandwich ingredients
To make this sandwich, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need hoagie rolls, sliced provolone cheese, black olives, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, cucumber, red onion, shredded lettuce, roasted red bell peppers, mayonnaise, olive oil, red wine vinegar, and dried oregano.
Of course, you have the flexibility to explore ingredient substitutions based on personal preferences, dietary restrictions, or ingredient availability. Carli tells us, "Feel free to swap or add various vegetables like grilled zucchini, marinated mushrooms, or sautéed spinach. Thinly sliced eggplant or sun-dried tomatoes can also add a burst of flavor."
Chop up all the veggies and cheese
Add the veggies and the cheese to a large cutting board. Then, run a large knife back and forth over the ingredients until they are all roughly chopped. This will be the filling.
Not sure what constitutes a rough chop, say, instead of a standard chop, or a dice? Don't worry — we've got you covered. In a rough chop, the ingredients are cut into irregular, relatively large pieces, usually bigger than a dice or a fine chop, but smaller than a coarsely chopped cut. The main goal of a rough chop is to quickly and efficiently prepare ingredients without worrying too much about precise uniformity.
Load it on a hoagie with mayo
Now, it's time to add the chopped mixture to the hoagie rolls. Prepare the rolls, by slicing them almost all the way through lengthwise, so they can be stuffed with filling. Use a long, serrated knife or a bread knife. The serrated edge will allow you to cut through the crispy crust of the hoagie without squishing the soft interior. Place the hoagie on a cutting board or a clean, flat surface. Hold it steady with one hand to prevent it from moving while you cut. Position the knife horizontally at one end of the hoagie, where you want to make the first cut. Gently saw back and forth with the knife, applying light pressure to cut through the crust. Avoid pressing too hard, as this may compress the soft interior. Continue sawing with the knife until you have sliced through the entire length of the hoagie, creating two halves with a pocket for filling.
Then, spread some mayo on one side of each of the sandwiches. Next, using a bench scraper, pile the chopped filling into each hoagie.
Add more flavor
What truly sets this chopped sandwich apart is the carefully crafted dressing that ties everything together. Before closing up your sandwiches, dress each with a luscious fusion of olive oil, red wine vinegar, and a sprinkle of dried oregano.
Now, it's time to dive in and enjoy alongside some homemade potato chips or perhaps a light fruit salad. Carli notes, "I cannot enjoy any sandwich without a side of potato chips — it just feels wrong, so I typically serve this sub up with a side of storebought Lay's or Ruffles."
- 6 slices provolone cheese
- ¼ cup sliced black olives
- ¼ cup sliced banana peppers
- 1 mini cucumber, sliced
- ¼ red onion, sliced
- 4 canned artichoke hearts
- ¼ cup shredded lettuce
- ¼ cup roasted red bell peppers
- 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 2 hoagie rolls, sliced open
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- On a large cutting board, add the cheese, olives, banana peppers, cucumber, onion, artichoke hearts, shredded lettuce, and roasted bell peppers. Taking a large knife, chop all these ingredients until they are all roughly chopped.
- Spread ½ tablespoon of mayonnaise on one side of each hoagie.
- Next, load up the sandwiches with the chopped veggie filling.
- Add 1 teaspoon of olive oil and red wine vinegar to each sandwich.
- Sprinkle ½ teaspoon of dried oregano to each sandwich.
- Close each sandwich and enjoy.
|Calories per Serving
|655
|Total Fat
|36.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|16.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|60.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|54.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|16.9 g
|Total Sugars
|5.6 g
|Sodium
|1,240.8 mg
|Protein
|34.3 g