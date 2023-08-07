14 Best Ramen Shops In Boston
Whether you're a die-hard ramen fan or have only tried the instant ramen you get in a packet, there's one thing we can all agree on: Nothing is more comforting than a hot, steaming bowl of ramen to warm you up and soothe your troubles. Luckily, ramen has become popular around the world, and most major cities have a handful of good ramen shops where you can satisfy your cravings for the cozy stuff.
Boston is no stranger to amazing ramen shops serving every type of ramen you can think of, from umami-packed miso ramen with crispy garlic to shoyu ramen and hearty tonkotsu ramen with its meaty broth. But where do you start when it comes to ramen in Boston?
We've picked 14 of the city's best ramen shops, each with its own specialties, so you can slurp your way to happiness while trying something new, or stick with a tried-and-true favorite. The only question left to ask is, which of these ramen shops will you try first?
1. Sapporo Ramen (Cambridge)
If you're after tasty, authentic ramen and sides, Sapporo Ramen is a solid choice. Opened in 1990, this tiny noodle shop now has branches in Brookline and Cambridge. Pop in to grab some stellar noods to go, or settle on one of the benches or bar seats and soak up the chilled vibe in the shop's cozy seating area. Don't be fooled by Sapporo Ramen's small stature, though, as its menu is extensive.
There's a vast selection of broths to choose from here, including soy sauce, spicy miso, curry, and more. The Mabo Tofu and Tonkatsu both come highly recommended, and there are plenty of delicious side dishes, such as pork gyoza, shumai, takoyaki, roast pork buns, and edamame.
Because it's so small, Sapporo Ramen does get busy, especially at lunch and dinner time and on weekends. So long as you arrive expecting to wait in line, you won't be disappointed, as the ramen here is definitely worth it. It's affordable, too, costing from around $14. The shop has its fair share of loyal customers, like the one TripAdvisor reviewer who said, "This is one place I will eat every time I visit Boston/Cambridge for the past 15 or so years, and I usually order the house ramen."
2. Tsurumen 1,000 (Davis Square)
Tsurumen Ramen has a long history in its native Japan, opening in 2005 in Osaka before the Boston branch opened its doors in 2015. Originally, the owner only planned to keep the Boston shop open for 1,000 days, but in July 2021, they announced it was now a permanent part of the Boston ramen scene.
We're glad about that, as head chef Masuo Onishi hails from Osaka and serves up some of the most authentic Osaka-style ramen you'll find anywhere in Boston. The menu here is tiny, with only five flavors to choose from, but that just means absolutely every bowl of ramen is perfectly balanced and delicious. If you're unsure what to get, try the Pork Shoyu Special Ramen with a pork and soy sauce broth, sliced chashu pork, scallions, Narutomaki fish cake, and crunchy bamboo shoots.
This is a tiny ramen shop with cozy, no-frills bench seating — and it's so popular that queues are to be expected at most times of day. It's worth it for a bowl of Spicy Tan Tan Ramen with ground pork, Tsurumen chili oil, and bok choy, topped with an onsen egg. Ramen bowls start at around $16, and portions are hearty, so you'll leave feeling warm, cozy, and fully satisfied.
3. Ganko Ittetsu Ramen (Coolidge Corner)
Ask any Bostonian their favorite ramen shop and Ganko Ittetsu will garner more than a few enthusiastic mentions, and for good reason. Located in the Arcade Building in Coolidge Corner, this tiny ramen shop opened in 2015 and has a bustling atmosphere with just a sprinkling of tables, so it's often full — though you can get on the waitlist before you arrive or grab a seat at the counter for a quick bowl of ramen. This is Sapporo-style ramen, prepared in a wok, with original Nishiyama noodles imported from Japan, aged and cured in-house. The shop makes its own kaeshi (soup base) and dashi (soup stock), so everything is just about as authentic and delicious as you can get outside of a traditional ramen shop in Japan.
One of the best things about Ganko Ittetsu is the affordable prices. With ramen starting from around $13 and add-ons running $1-$2, treating yourself to a bowl of steaming hot noodles won't blow your budget. Try the Tan-Tan with original-blend sesame paste tare and ground pork, topped with Wakame corn, spicy garlic oil (made in-house), sesame, cilantro, and scallions.
One Yelp reviewer enthused about how much they love this place, saying, "If you're a ramen lover like me, you've got to check it out. This restaurant has completely blown my taste buds away. First things first, the ramen bowls here are out of this world. I mean, we're talking mind-blowing flavors that will make your taste buds dance with joy."
4. Hojoko (Fenway)
This funky izakaya (Japanese food bar) in the Verb Hotel in Fenway is a popular late-night spot serving up premium sake and craft cocktails. But it's the ramen you're here for, and there are two types to choose from, both made with 48-hour slow-cooked chicken broth. Hojoko's Spicy Miso ramen is prepared with a broth made from hatcho and white miso, topped with light, crispy corn tempura and spicy pork. The Funky Chicken Ramen comes with grilled, koji-cured chicken thighs. For added spice, add some house-made fermented chili relish to your ramen.
Ramen here isn't cheap, at around $20 a bowl, but it's so delicious — and the surroundings are so eclectic — that it's worth every penny. The menu is also packed with street food small plates, from shrimp toast to karaage fried chicken and potstickers, plus grilled yakitori if you fancy a quick bite to eat with your drinks. There are also some heartier mains, including Chicken Katsu Curry, a Wagyu cheeseburger, and Doggzilla, a bacon-wrapped hot dog.
Reviewers praised the restaurant's atmosphere, with one Yelp reviewer saying, "When you enter Hojoko, it feels like you're at a Japanese nighttime market." Another reviewer recommended the Karaage Chicken, Brussel Sprouts with shiso and a karashi mustard-soy vinaigrette, and Funky Chicken Ramen.
5. Bosso Ramen Tavern (Cambridge)
Opened in March 2022, Bosso Ramen Tavern serves up innovative, izakaya-style small plates, sushi, and ramen, with an ocean-themed menu packed with playful headings: Appetizers are listed as "tsunami," while the "blessings of the ocean" section includes sushi, steamed clams, and other fish dishes.
It's the ramen you're here for, though, with bouncy, chewy noodles and a delicious, slow-cooked signature tonkotsu pork broth that includes chicken bones for added umami. Most ramen shops use either chicken or tonkotsu pork in their broth, and this method of using both is known in Japan as "double soup." Many of the ramen bowls here can't be found anywhere else in Boston, like the Sanmi (sour) ramen which adds tomato broth to the pork and chicken base, or Enmi (savory) Ramen with yellow yuzu oil and yuzu skin.
Vegans can enjoy Bosso Ramen's noodles too, with a mouth-watering Vegan Ramen with soy meat, cashews, and walnuts. The classic Umami Ramen is always a safe bet, with the shop's signature broth, kikurage, scallions, and a flavored egg. With ramen bowls starting from around $16 and sides like Chicken Karaage from around $9, the food here is as budget-friendly as it is delicious.
6. Yume Wo Katare (Porter Square)
One of the highlights of a trip to Japan is being greeted by the kitchen and serving staff as you enter a tiny, cozy, family-run ramen shop. At Yume Wo Katare in Boston, you'll almost feel like you're in Japan! The shop's name means "talk about your dreams," so be prepared, as staff often ask customers to share their sleepy-time adventures with other diners once they've finished eating.
Greetings and dream-sharing aside, the ramen in this tiny shop is to die for. There's only one option, making it a great spot for the indecisive. A rich, fatty pork broth is topped with thick homemade noodles. The only choice you have to make is whether you want two slices of pork or five. Just don't forget to ask for the crunchy fried garlic topping. One Yelp reviewer raved about the ramen, saying, "Every ingredient was on point: huge pieces of chashu, bean sprouts that had a nice crunch, garlicky & fatty broth (garlic can be optional), and chewy & springy noodles."
Yume Wo Katare is absolutely tiny, and queues are to be expected, but if you're after a hearty bowl of ramen to curb your craving, it's definitely worth the wait. The personal greeting alone ensures you'll have a memorable experience.
7. Hokkaido Ramen Santouka (Various locations)
Hokkaido Ramen Santouka first opened in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, Japan, with just nine seats and one item on the menu. Today the chain has three Boston locations, and is a popular lunch spot for tourists, locals, and students alike.
There are 11 types of ramen here to choose from, including dipping noodles and a broth-less ramen, so whether you're new to ramen or just want to try something different, you won't be disappointed. Slow-cooked tonkotsu broth is simmered for 20 hours to create a rich base. Try the unusual Toroniku Ramen, with pork cheeks, a rare and tender cut of meat. There's also a vegetarian option with marinated wheat gluten and menma kikurage mushrooms in a soy-based broth, topped with pickled plums.
One TripAdvisor reviewer was delighted with the quality of the noodles here, saying, "Really nice quality noodles, with the right springiness that is missing in too many Western ramen shops." Don't fancy the ramen? Hokkaido Ramen Santouka's menu also includes tsukemen (dipping noodles), rice bowls, and a range of Japanese appetizers such as gyoza and takoyaki.
8. Pagu (Central Square)
Pagu serves up a Japanese-Spanish fusion menu, and chef Tracy Chang has a cult following in Boston, once hosting Guchi's Midnight Ramen pop-up. The venue's signature dish, Guchi's Midnight Ramen, is still available to order here with homemade noodles and oyster-sauce marinated pork belly served in a seafood and pork broth, topped with scallions, nori, and a soy egg and drizzled with umami oil.
Chang's signature ramen isn't the only noodle dish on the menu here, though. Try the Mapo Tofu with chili crisp, pork belly, and shiitake mushrooms, or amp up the heat with the Spicy Knife Cut Noodles with chili crisp, sherry vinegar, and a choice of roasted pork or mushrooms. Ramen bowls start at around $16. Alongside the noodle options, you'll find the menu offers a range of tempting fusion small plates, like the Black Cod Croquetas with pickled cabbage and togarashi, or heartier sharing dishes, such as the Suckling Pig served with pickles, romesco, hot sauce, and bao.
All these dishes are served in a cozy, comfy, sleek space that's open seven days a week from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. One Yelp reviewer praised the restaurant's noodles, saying, "I do have to say Pagu's ramen is excellent, and overall all their noodle dishes are superb."
9. Waku Waku Ramen (Chinatown)
Waku Waku Ramen is the place to get your ramen fix in Chinatown — though the restaurant also has two other Boston locations. It's not just ramen on the menu here either; there's also donburi, hand rolls, and an impressive sake and soju list, not to mention the cool, cyberpunk-themed interior. The ramen broth is what draws the crowds to Waku Waku, though — it's slowly simmered for 18 hours for bags of rich, umami flavor. Treat your taste buds to the Signature Ramen with spicy sesame pork broth and enjoy the fried chicken cutlet side, or order the Tonkotsu Ramen with its black garlic-flavored pork broth.
Waku Waku Ramen imports all its authentic seasonings from Japan as well as using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. You'll find ramen here runs from around $16 a bowl — pretty standard for the Boston noodle scene.
One Yelp reviewer was full of praise for the shop's ramen, saying, "The ramen at this restaurant is truly mouth-watering. The broth is rich and flavorful, with the perfect balance of savory and umami. The noodles are cooked to perfection, with a satisfying chewiness that makes each bite a delight." Another reviewer spoke highly of the Signature Ramen: "We both ordered the Signature Ramen with Fried Pork Belly. It was absolutely delicious! The broth was so flavorful, and the noodles were exactly what you want them to be."
10. Little Big Diner (Newton)
When you really, really want ramen in a tiny, cozy setting, try the Little Big Diner. Yes, it gets busy, and there are no reservations, so you'll likely have to wait, but the ramen here is so good that you won't mind. Inside there's a relaxed vibe despite the lines, with cool art on the walls and a selection of six varieties of ramen, as well as rice bowls and small plates.
Unsure what to get? Try the Chef's Ramen, which has everything. Or go for the LBD Paitan Ramen with your choice of chashu or chicken, wood ear mushrooms, scallions, nori, and white kimchi, topped with an Ajitama egg. There are regularly changing seasonal ramen dishes and daily specials, too, so even if you've been here before, you won't tire of the menu.
Ramen at Little Big Diner starts at around $15, with add-ons such as menma, shiitake mushrooms, pickled ginger, or chashu from $1 to $4. Over on Yelp, one reviewer praised the Chef's Ramen: "Super creative flavors. The kimchi topping is GENIUS, and it made me want to go back for more." Another reviewer said, "Some of the best ramen I have ever had. The spicy miso broth is amazing."
11. Ruckus (Chinatown)
If you like your ramen shops modern with a buzzy vibe and hip-hop soundtrack plus fast-casual service, try Ruckus, opened in 2017 in Chinatown. Grab a menu, order, get a number tag, and find a seat, then your food's brought to you. Simple!
The best part about the ramen here? The springy house-made noodles that add the perfect chewy bite to every bowl. There are two ramen options: Tori Miso or Tori Miso Supreme, plus spicy versions of each if you're feeling brave. Ramen bowls start from around $16 and you can add a wide range of toppings that the shop calls "swag," from house-made chili paste and nori to roasted corn, for around $1 to $5. Ruckus focuses on seasonal, high-quality ingredients, so you can be sure everything you're eating is as fresh as can be — especially those house-made noodles. If you've been here before and exhausted every ramen option on the menu, come for the regularly changing special ramen and try something new.
One Yelp reviewer recommended choosing the spicy ramen, saying, "The Spicy Tori Miso Ramen was to die for; the broth was so rich and the pork belly falls apart and is super juicy." Another reviewer felt they'd stumbled across one of Chinatown's best-kept secrets, commenting, "Feel like I discovered a hidden gem in Chinatown here. The chef makes everything from scratch, including the noodles in the ramen and the shell of the dumplings."
12. Menya Jiro (Various locations)
Some of Boston's very best ramen shops take root in Japan before expanding overseas. The same is true of Menya Jiro, founded in Ibusuki City in Kagoshima, Japan, in 2010. Today the shop has three Boston locations producing award-winning ramen.
Menya Jiro imports all its seasoning and soy sauce directly from Japan, offering three signature tonkotsu-based ramen dishes alongside two vegetarian options that use a miso broth base. We'd dive straight into the Ibusuki Ramen with a pork and chicken broth base with garlic and soy, topped with fried garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and chashu. Or try the Veggie Miso Ramen with a miso vegetable stock base and tofu nuggets, topped with mixed greens, tomato, and sweet corn.
Ramen at Menya Jiro starts from around $15, which seems to be an average price for a bowl of the good stuff in Boston — it's neither too cheap nor too expensive. One Yelp reviewer commented that this was their go-to spot for ramen and mentioned the flavorful broth, saying, "The bowl size is deceiving — it looks like you don't have much food, but that's just because the bowl is HUGE. The ramen is tasty, and the broth feels very clean. I always end up drinking all the broth because of how much flavor it has."
13. Momosan (West End)
Located in the Hub Food Hall in Boston's West End, Momosan Ramen is the brainchild of Masaharu Morimoto ("Iron Chef"). With a vast sake and shochu list and eight ramen options, as well as sushi, hot and cold small plates, and tsukemen (dipping noodles), there's something on Momosan's menu to satisfy almost any craving.
Try the legendary Tonkotsu Ramen or the All Star Ramen, which packs in loads of meat: kakuni pork belly, chashu pork, and steamed chicken, in a pork broth with an Ajitama egg, takana, and menma. The Spicy Vegan Miso Ramen is also to die for with its spicy miso broth with oat milk and miso-glazed tofu, topped with kale, corn, and tomato.
A reviewer on Yelp praised the fact the ramen broth wasn't too salty — a definite plus — saying, "The ramen noodles were delicious and cooked to perfection. Broth was tasty and not salty." Another reviewer mentioned the noodles and Ajitama egg, commenting, "The noodles were soft and not too chewy and their Ajitama was a soft, umami flavor I appreciated."
14. Isshindo Ramen (Allston)
Isshindo Ramen takes the place of former favorite Pikaichi at the Super 88 food court. Opened in 2019, this small and cozy ramen spot has an impressive 12 types of ramen on offer, as well as vegetarian options. The Signature Isshindo Ramen packs woodear mushrooms, house char siu, seaweed, scallions, and bean sprouts into a rich tonkotsu broth, topped with a soy egg. The best part? The chashu is fresh and prepared by hand every day for melt-in-your-mouth deliciousness. Or try the Spicy Tonkotsu Gyokai: an umami-laden pork and dashi broth with chashu, naruto wakame, scallions, bamboo shoots, and bean sprouts.
On the side, take your pick of appetizers like chicken karaage, steamed buns, curry, takoyaki, and rice bowls. Ramen bowls here are pretty affordable, too, starting at around $13.
One Yelp reviewer said they kept coming back to Isshindo Ramen whenever they were in Boston, and commented, "If you're looking for some of the most flavorful, fresh, and delicious ramen, you have to check out Isshindo Ramen! If you're a ramen fan like me, you know the KEY to a good ramen boils down to the broth and the noodles. Some places the broth is too salty or 'greasy.' You don't have that issue here."