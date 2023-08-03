Can You Really Make Mashed Potatoes From Potato Chips?

It's been making the rounds on TikTok for the past couple of years, but for a great many food purists, it's bound to raise eyebrows: mashed potatoes made not with freshly boiled potatoes, but with potato chips, straight out of the bag. Sure, it's easy to find any number of recipes on the social media video platform that use this hack, but plenty of them look, to say the least, unappetizing. So, with such an unorthodox route to your favorite buttery mashed potatoes, perhaps the question is inevitable: Can you use bagged potato chips to make mashed potatoes? The quick answer is yes. Everyone's favorite crunchy, messy, snack food can indeed be used to make mashed potatoes.

Potato chips are, as part of their baking or frying or whatever other cooking process, pretty dehydrated. Adding something like boiling water rehydrates them, but given that they have already been sliced and cooked, you will not have to spend the time prepping and boiling them as you would fresh, whole potatoes when you make traditional mashed recipes. It's not too far from the principle behind instant mashed potatoes.

So yes, it's possible. And given how many of us are on a time crunch these days, none of us will turn down a worthwhile cooking hack, particularly when Thanksgiving rolls around and we find ourselves suddenly on the hook for many other dishes on top of the mashed potatoes. The next question, then, is whether potato chip mashies are actually any good.