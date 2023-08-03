Why You Should Avoid Cooking With Shiraz

While red wine is delicious to drink on its own, it can also be a fantastic ingredient for creating tasty recipes. Mussels, steak, and tons of other meals pair perfectly with a red wine sauce, for example, and the alcoholic beverage helps bring out unique flavors in these meals.

One red wine that many people cook with is shiraz, a wine that originally comes from the Rhone Valley in France. This red-skinned grape variety is grown around the world, but Australia dominates the shiraz market, producing more of this wine than any other country. The grapes, when made into wine, produce a slightly sweet, juicy liquor that has notes of fruit and pepper.

Despite shiraz's great taste, however, it may not be the right wine for using in your next recipe. Here's why you should avoid cooking with shiraz, and what wines you can use instead to still get a great-tasting dish.