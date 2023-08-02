The Reason Crab Meat Should Never Be Bought Frozen, According To Chefs

By now, it is generally accepted that, when either dining out or at home, fresh foods are preferable to frozen. This isn't to say that the fresh version is always the most convenient, but when it comes to an ingredient like crab meat, some chefs won't even consider the frozen option. The reason? There are some foods you just shouldn't freeze.

Speaking with Food & Wine magazine, Harley Peet, executive chef of Bas Rouge, mentioned a textural issue that arises when crab is frozen. "[W]hen crab meat is frozen, the cells inside the meat break open, yielding a watery and spongy texture when thawed."

Though most chefs will prefer fresh to frozen, this doesn't change the fact that virtually all restaurants still rely on at least some frozen ingredients. Being able to stock up on certain essential ingredients in your freezer that would otherwise spoil is just one less thing to worry about and often the economical choice. For many of these ingredients, the quality remains the same after they have been thawed. But from the sound of it, crab isn't one of them. The trade-off between quality and convenience simply isn't worth it. Given how tricky crab can be to prepare fresh –- the high amount of labor that is needed to break down this odd, shelled creature and pick a sometimes small amount of meat out of them –- this is saying something.