Haribo Is Rolling Out A New Flavor And Its First-Ever US Factory
If you are a fan of gummy bears, the name Haribo is probably familiar to you. The company is renowned for its gummy candies, featuring its signature golden bear with a red bowtie on the front of the packaging. Now, in a limited-time offering, the chain has announced the launch of a new flavor for its beloved gummy bears: Wild Berry Goldbears. The announcement also follows other significant news — the company has opened its very first factory in the United States.
According to a July 27 press release, the new bags of gummies will contain five flavors: blueberry, wild cherry, strawberry, raspberry, and wild berry. They'll be released this summer. Rick LaBerge, the chief commercial officer of Haribo of America, stated that this blend of flavors is meant to be a "perfect summer treat." While the newest treat will be produced in Germany, the classic original Goldbears — which come in strawberry, lemon, raspberry, pineapple, and orange flavors — will be manufactured at the brand-new production facility in Wisconsin.
Initially, the new production facility will focus solely on producing the famous Goldenbears to meet demand in the U.S. However, LaBerge hinted at the possibility of introducing more innovative mixes, such as the Wild Berry Goldbears, stating, "We're excited to produce more of our gummi varieties, including innovative new treats like Wild Berry Goldbears, in the future."
Haribo gummies are world-renowned
Founded in 1912, Haribo has been operating for more than 100 years. With the addition of the U.S. production facility, the company now boasts 16 production sites spread across 11 countries. The new Haribo location brings U.S. customers closer to the beloved gummy bear company.
While Haribo produces much more than just gummy bears, the beloved treat remains its most popular and famous product. The new U.S. facility will be contributing to the production of more than 60 million Goldbears globally each day. Additionally, Haribo offers 25 different gummy products in the U.S., with more than 1,200 varieties available worldwide.
In the U.S., Haribo offers various other popular gummy creations with different fruit flavors, fun shapes, and characters. Fans who are ready to branch out from gummy bears might want to try the multicolored Alphabet Letters, the blue Smurfs mix, Fizzy Cola, Mini Rainbow Frogs, and many more. For berry lovers, there are also Haribo Berries, a crunchy and chewy gummy candy.