Haribo Is Rolling Out A New Flavor And Its First-Ever US Factory

If you are a fan of gummy bears, the name Haribo is probably familiar to you. The company is renowned for its gummy candies, featuring its signature golden bear with a red bowtie on the front of the packaging. Now, in a limited-time offering, the chain has announced the launch of a new flavor for its beloved gummy bears: Wild Berry Goldbears. The announcement also follows other significant news — the company has opened its very first factory in the United States.

According to a July 27 press release, the new bags of gummies will contain five flavors: blueberry, wild cherry, strawberry, raspberry, and wild berry. They'll be released this summer. Rick LaBerge, the chief commercial officer of Haribo of America, stated that this blend of flavors is meant to be a "perfect summer treat." While the newest treat will be produced in Germany, the classic original Goldbears — which come in strawberry, lemon, raspberry, pineapple, and orange flavors — will be manufactured at the brand-new production facility in Wisconsin.

Initially, the new production facility will focus solely on producing the famous Goldenbears to meet demand in the U.S. However, LaBerge hinted at the possibility of introducing more innovative mixes, such as the Wild Berry Goldbears, stating, "We're excited to produce more of our gummi varieties, including innovative new treats like Wild Berry Goldbears, in the future."