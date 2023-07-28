Maine's First Lobster Festival Was A Total Financial Disaster

Few food lovers will need to be reminded of how deeply the lobster is intertwined with the image of the state of Maine. The Pine Tree State's tourism promotion gives a prominent place for lobster rolls, fresh-caught lobster, and all other things crustacean. And the lobster fishing industry itself is an economic boon for the state; in 2021, it brought in $725 million.

So it may surprise you that the annual Maine Lobster Festival — Maine's leading event for lobster lovers — held every August in Rockland for the past 75 years that attracts an estimated 70,000 visitors — was not initially successful. In fact, it was, financially anyway, a downright disaster.

The story of the first Maine Lobster Festival is that it was first held on August 16, 1947. Though only lasting a single day, it attracted attendees by promising all the lobster you can eat for a very reasonable price: $1. Reasonable, however, is a relative term. What seems reasonable to the consumer may be a bad decision business-wise. That's exactly what ended up being the case for what was initially called the Camden-Rockport Lobster Festival.