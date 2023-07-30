What Is Prosciuttini And Is It The Same As The Beloved Prosciutto?

Is proscuittini just smaller prosciutto? Is prosciuttini made from young pigs instead of full-grown pigs? Is it just prosciutto with a cuter name? Multiple hams? No! Not quite. Proscuittini is peppered ham. Most often, this is ham that has been spiced with black pepper before and as it cures, similar to prosciutto, which is cured unflavored. Occasionally, prosciuttini will be sold uncured as oven-roasted ham coated with black pepper.

To make cured prosciuttini, a boneless, uncured ham traditionally from the pig's hind leg (a green ham) is dry cured with salt and sodium nitrates. This process draws the moisture out and makes the ham inhospitable to harmful bacteria. This is the same process that meats like pastrami and corned beef go through. Then it is massaged with salt again, coated in black pepper, and cured for another week. After this, it's left to dry in a humid environment for two to three months, then in a dry environment for up to three years. This process is the same as prosciutto — the only difference is the black pepper seasoning.