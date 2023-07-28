Anafre Is The Savory Honduran Snack Everyone Needs To Try

There are dozens of warm, comforting dishes around the world named for the vessels they're cooked in. Moroccan tagine, Swiss fondue, Spanish paella, Balkan sač, and Japanese nabe all fit the bill. So does Honduran anafre de frijoles, also known as anafre. It's a cheesy, dippable snack that's named after the small, ventilated pot that holds its irresistible contents: creamy refried red beans, a melty swirl of queso, and sometimes spicy chorizo sausage and peppers often served with tortilla chips.

The word "anafre" is the Spanish-Arabic word for both "clay pot" and "portable oven." In addition to its small holes, a typical anafre is equipped with a base of hot coals, which keeps the food inside nice and warm.

While the dish might sound something like deconstructed nachos, its origins go back much further, starting with the Indigenous Lencan people, also known as Mesoamericans. Today, you can find anafre in a few different variations, but they all feature beans. Here's where to find it, plus how to make it home (with or without a traditional pot).