Anafre Is The Savory Honduran Snack Everyone Needs To Try
There are dozens of warm, comforting dishes around the world named for the vessels they're cooked in. Moroccan tagine, Swiss fondue, Spanish paella, Balkan sač, and Japanese nabe all fit the bill. So does Honduran anafre de frijoles, also known as anafre. It's a cheesy, dippable snack that's named after the small, ventilated pot that holds its irresistible contents: creamy refried red beans, a melty swirl of queso, and sometimes spicy chorizo sausage and peppers often served with tortilla chips.
The word "anafre" is the Spanish-Arabic word for both "clay pot" and "portable oven." In addition to its small holes, a typical anafre is equipped with a base of hot coals, which keeps the food inside nice and warm.
While the dish might sound something like deconstructed nachos, its origins go back much further, starting with the Indigenous Lencan people, also known as Mesoamericans. Today, you can find anafre in a few different variations, but they all feature beans. Here's where to find it, plus how to make it home (with or without a traditional pot).
A legacy of Indigenous ingredients
Honduras isn't necessarily known for its cuisine (local brewery owner Daniel Busmail billed it as "Central America's least-visited country" to Thrillist), but the dishes that stand out typically call in a blend of Lenca, Spanish, Caribbean, and African influences. The influence of anafre, however, is a bit clearer. The dish is a staple of the Lenca people, who make up Honduras' largest Indigenous population. According to Thrillist, anafre is a testament to the perseverance of traditional Lencan ingredients, which is especially important in the face of the widespread displacement of the Lenca people in recent decades.
Busmail told Thrillist that the dish's original base of red beans — an ingredient that appears over and over again in Honduran cuisine — remains the same, but that it's seen many modern upgrades. Among them are "regional delicacies," such as the edible Lorocco flower, which is native to Hunduras' Intibucá department, as well as the wild choros mushroom. Other variations might also include pickled jalapeños and wine-simmered beans.
Making anafre at home
It's ideal to make traditional dishes with their traditional vessels. But if you can't get your hands on an anafre pot, it's still possible to make the dish at home. You'll need refried red or black beans (either homemade or store-bought), butter, thinly slice onion and garlic, chorizo, your favorite melty cheese, and a heavy-bottomed pot or pan, such as a cast-iron skillet or a Dutch oven, plus tortilla chips for serving.
Start by cooking the chorizo until it releases a good deal of fat, which is full of intensely savory flavor. Set the cooked chorizo aside and add the onions to the fat, cooking them until they're soft and translucent, followed by the garlic. Drop in more fat if necessary (such as oil or butter) and add the beans, seasoning to taste. Finally, add the cheese and reserved chorizo and cook over low heat until everything is looking nice and melty. Serve with tortilla chips.
You won't have the benefit of the anafre pot's fondue-like coals if you're working with a skillet, but you could always keep your burner on low and invite your friends to huddle around the stove.