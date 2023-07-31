15 Restaurants That Cook The Food Right In Front Of You
There's something so mesmerizing about observing a master of his craft, whether it's a bartender pulling off circus-worthy tricks with spirits ablaze or a top chef preparing an intricate dish with surgical precision. It was in the early 1980s, however, that chefs finally stepped out of the shadows of fine dining. Until then, the art of cooking was largely kept behind the doors that only waiters could open.
In 1982, Wolfgang Puck's legendary Spago opened its kitchen and offered the diner more than a meal. It inspired a new breed of restaurants that brought us back to the roots of original cooking, with modern gas burners replacing the fire pits, where guests would gather around with anticipation.
Today, open kitchens represent our genuine curiosity with popular cooking shows and food channels on social media. It creates an unspoken narrative told through the mingling aromas and the sound of the sizzling heat. It gives an air of authenticity and rawness that make you feel more connected to the food on your plate. So the next time you feel like having an intimate date with your chef, these restaurants will let you experience the action firsthand.
1. Sushi Yasuda -- New York
Sushi Yasuda is a Michelin-starred sushi experience in the heart of New York City, renowned for its omakase-style dining. The restaurant celebrates the purest Japanese flavors in the simplest yet sophisticated way. The fish is flown in fresh daily from Japan, and the sushi you savor is nothing short of exquisite.
Omakase means "I'll leave it up to you," and at Sushi Yasuda, that means leaving it up to the chef to create a unique culinary journey for you. The chef will select the freshest ingredients of the day and craft each piece of sushi right before your eyes. Watching the sushi maestros work their magic, you'll feel like you're privy to a culinary ballet.
Seating yourself at the bar is an absolute must at Sushi Yasuda. You'll be treated to the preparation of some of the most delightful Japanese fish, like the toro, a precious fatty tuna cut that melts on your tongue, or a sweet, succulent bite of freshwater eel.
2. State Bird Provisions -- San Francisco
At Michelin-starred State Bird Provisions in San Francisco, you can savor Californian cuisine in a very authentic way. The restaurant celebrates small plates, each a masterpiece of seasonal ingredients and the chef's creativity. Once inside, you will feel instantly relaxed, greeted by warm but not overly formal service.
The open kitchen is the soul of the State Bird Provisions, where sitting really close to all the action, you can observe the chefs showing their best skills. It's a rare opportunity to see your food come to life and connect with the talented minds behind it, all while casually chatting with other guests at the intimate bar.
The food at State Bird Provisions is a real feast for the senses, constantly evolving to showcase the freshest produce. The restaurant's signature dish, the CA State Bird with Provisions, features fried quail with various sauces and toppings — a must-try for its crispy skin, succulent meat, and inventive flavors. And if you're looking for something a little different, give the Duck Liver Mousse with Almond Biscuit a taste, which is a delightful contrast of savory and sweet.
3. Camphor -- Los Angeles
Camphor is a modern bistro in Los Angeles renowned for its delightful seasonal menu. Orchestrated by chefs Max Boonthanakit and Lijo George, this tasteful restaurant basks in the glory of its recently-acquired Michelin star — an extraordinary feat for an establishment just over a year old. George and Boonthanakit are both veterans of Alain Ducasse's Blue in Bangkok, and their cooking is a dazzling spectacle, deceptively labeled as French.
The chefs are on a mission to redefine fine dining in LA by offering a subtle balance of luxury and comfort. The open kitchen perfectly complements this philosophy, where diners can observe the seamless fusion of French heritage with a vast pallet of global influences. The seating by the kitchen is limited, so you should absolutely reserve your spot in advance.
The engaging experience at Camphor is beautifully highlighted with signature dishes like mackerel, a Japanese-inspired plate of raw mackerel sashimi dressed with a mustard sauce, and the beef tartare, an eternal French classic with a flourish of fried basil leaves.
4. Zou Zou's -- New York
Zou Zou's is a trendy restaurant in New York that splashes a resounding palette of Eastern Mediterranean flair onto the city's culinary canvas. The restaurant draws its complex flavors from a wealthy heritage of the Middle East, from Lebanon to Egypt, and anything in between. As you sink into the velvety couch, you'll feel like royalty in the lavish space that glamorously represents the region's culture.
The best part about Zou Zou's is that you can watch your food prepared in the stunning open kitchen. There's nothing like seeing your dishes come to life before your eyes as the chefs play with fresh ingredients and nose-tingling spices. You'll be tempted by the mouthwatering array of mezze, salads, and grilled meats, all bursting with color and creativity.
The menu at Zou Zou's is just as impressive as the interior. Start with the duck borek, a savory pastry filled with duck confit, oranges, and pistachios. Not to be outshone, the whipped ricotta, a velvety blend of fresh ricotta, honey, and za'atar, pairs flawlessly with the steaming hot bazlama bread.
5. Momofuku Ko -- New York
Momofuku Ko in New York is a glimmering fine-dining pearl inspired by the sophisticated tradition of Japanese kaiseki (multi-course) dining. The restaurant is divided into two spaces: the Bar at Ko, serving à la carte menu, and the Main Dining Room, where guests can indulge in a full tasting menu. The menu evolves with the seasons and always promises an adventure filled with delightful surprises.
Both spaces present a counter-style service in a stylish yet intimate open-plan kitchen, but if you want to experience the highly anticipated tasting menu, book well in advance. You will savor the elegant perfection that has allowed David Chang and the team to maintain its two-Micheline star rating since 2009.
For those searching for a more casual encounter with the chefs, the Ko Bar entices guests with spotlight-worthy dishes like fried chicken, a cold-served plate highlighted with a dusting of honey mustard powder, or the iconic Ko egg, a soft-boiled egg with a luxurious garnish of caviar, onion soubise, and the playful crunch of potato chips.
6. The Optimist -- Atlanta
The Optimist in Atlanta whisks diners to a nostalgic seashore packaged in an urban dining affair. The restaurant prides itself on serving top-notch, sustainable seafood sourced from hand-picked purveyors across the country. Housed in a building that once was a ham-aging house, Optimist exudes modern farmhouse character with its brick walls, reclaimed wood floors, and large windows that flood the space with natural light.
You can choose to sit in the spacious main dining area, where you can watch the team of talented cooks prepare your meal. Or you can cozy up at the more intimate oyster bar to sample some of the finest oysters in town, shucked and served by a knowledgeable chef.
The menu is studded with options, but the duck fat poached swordfish and the Spanish octopus have been lauded for their exquisite, buttery texture and novel flavor profiles. And let's not forget the lobster roll, jumbo lobster chunks nestled within a delectable bun — a treasure waiting to be discovered.
7. Bavel -- Los Angeles
In the pulse of LA's dining scene, Bavel emerged in 2018 as a culinary discovery, instantly finding its place among the nominees for the Best New Restaurant in the US by the James Beard Foundation. The restaurant's soul is undoubtedly Middle Eastern, with food cooked on an open flame and bursting with spice. Bavel is lauded for its consistency, with the staff's friendly demeanor, culinary knowledge, and attentiveness often highlighted by guests.
The restaurant is housed in a converted warehouse, with exposed brick walls and industrial lighting blending seamlessly with its lush greenery. Although the expansive open-plan kitchen is what you'd come here for — flickering flames and aroma-filled air offer an immersive spectacle, tickling the anticipation.
At Bavel, you'll be spoiled for choice, but a few dishes are particularly noteworthy. The oyster mushroom kebab is a smoky, umami-rich delight, while the grilled octopus and calamari are served with a tangy, herbaceous sauce. And if you're looking for something truly exceptional, the slow roasted lamb neck shawarma is fall-apart tender.
8. The Dabney -- Washington
The Dabney in Washington D.C. is a Michelin-starred restaurant that stands as an open invitation to explore the gastronomic heritage of the Mid-Atlantic. Under the passionate guidance of Chef Jeremiah Langhorne, this fine dining gem crafts its authentic menu inspired by cherished 19th-century cookbooks, offering diners a modern take on tradition.
The atmosphere exudes rustic elegance and charm, elevated by the vintage farmhouse aesthetics and the warm glow of the wood-fired oven. Jeremiah Langhorne is praised for his inventive use of locally sourced produce and an eclectic assortment of foraged rarities like pawpaw purée and sorghum vinegar. His expertise takes center stage in the open kitchen, where his talented chefs craft an exquisite menu that is constantly evolving.
Like a seasoned performer, Langhorne captures the audience's imagination with grilled, smoked, or roasted dishes over a wood-burning flame. Some delectable offerings include grilled Maine lobster with aged rockfish, Shenandoah lamb tartare, and the sweet finale of charred corncob icebox cake. Each dish is a chef's artistic interpretation telling a tale about the region.
9. L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon -- Las Vegas
Immerse yourself in the exquisite culinary arrangement at L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, the finest example of French gastronomy nestled within Las Vegas's MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. This upscale dining room is a legacy of the legendary chef Robuchon. Resplendent in charm and elegance, it offers more than just a Micheline-starred menu; the restaurant draws back the curtain to present an immersive, real-time cooking show.
A sleek counter, bathed in the dimly-lit red lights, sets the stage for an intimate affair. Comfortable leather-clad stools pull you closer to the action as polished countertops become the canvas for a world of tempting flavors. Chefs, like skilled artists, chop, season, and sear the food, and you can follow their precise movements throughout the evening service.
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon prides itself on a menu steeped in authenticity. Specialties such as Le Caviar — a triad of cauliflower cream, caviar, and gelee, Le Black Cod — marinated with miso and draped with a veil of cucumber, and L'Agneau De Lait — milk-fed lamb chops flavored with thyme, all pay homage to the richness of French cuisine, flawlessly executed.
10. Lazy Bear -- San Francisco
Lazy Bear is not your ordinary restaurant; it's a social dining event in the Mission District of San Francisco, where you can mingle with fellow foodies and chat with the chefs as they whip up a seasonal American-inspired feast. This culinary hotspot, which sprang from the humble beginnings of Chef David Barzelay's underground supper club in his own home back in 2009, has transformed into a gastronomic haven, now proudly flaunting two Michelin stars.
The undeniable core of Lazy Bear is its borders-transcending open kitchen; It's like being invited to a friend's house, except your friend happens to be a master chef. The dining room features communal tables, tall ceilings, and stunning wooden beams — the rustic charisma flirting with sleek finishes that instantly prepares you for a classy meal.
Lazy Bear's ever-changing multi-course tasting menu illustrates the peak Californian produce. The recent highlight is whipped scrambled eggs, an indulgent mouthful of luscious eggs elegantly dressed with caviar, chives, and crispy potato. The honey cake served with an airy dollop of whipped cream, berries, and honeycomb is equally impressive.
11. Bazaar Meat by José Andrés -- Las Vegas
Bazaar Meat by José Andrés, located in the Sahara Las Vegas hotel, is an ultimate carnivore's paradise. This unique dining establishment, reminiscent of a luxurious butcher, celebrates an expansive repertoire of meaty delights, from traditional cuts to rare and exotic delicacies, extending its offerings to seafood and seductive desserts.
Guests are treated to a front-row view of the kitchen's inner workings, with every restaurant section open for observation. From the smoky whispers of wood-fired grills and the primal heat of charcoal ovens to the futuristic chill of liquid nitrogen tanks — Andrés' team prepares dishes that evoke intrigue and a sense of wonder.
Aside from Jose Andre's modern Spanish influences, the restaurant takes its guests on a culinary tour of Japan with its prized Wagyu and Kobe beef offerings. And for an unforgettable finale, try the cotton candy foie gras — a playful fusion of savory foie gras encased in sugary clouds that is highly recommended.
12. Cúrate -- Asheville
Cúrate Tapas Bar is the original slice of Spain in Asheville's River Arts District. This trendy spot instantly transports you to a lively Spanish bodega with its cheerful noisiness and upbeat crowd. Upon setting foot inside, you're greeted by the rustic minimalism that enhances the vintage character of the 1920s building. And it's not just about the tapas –- service at Cúrate always comes with hints of infectious enthusiasm, for which the bar has won the James Beard Hospitality Award in 2022.
The bar greets you with an open kitchen, where you can chat with a drink in hand while admiring the chefs and how they master the authentic Spanish ingredients. You'll see them slice paper-thin Jamón Iberico, a melt-in-your-mouth cured ham from acorn-fed pigs, or fry up patatas pravas, crunchy potatoes smothered in a fiery tomato sauce and creamy aioli. However, for the ultimate indulgence, ask about the "tasting menu" — a culinary sample of the restaurant's favorite dishes on one plate.
13. Le Pigeon -- Portland
Le Pigeon has been a gastronomic institution in Portland since 2006. This idyllic French bistro is the brainchild of the accomplished Chef Gabriel Rucker, a double James Beard winner whose daring ingenuity infuses every dish. Evoking the coziness of a home kitchen, the casually elegant Pigeon delivers an experience that is both authentic and inspiring.
To truly immerse yourself in Le Pigeon's sensory voyage, you should definitely opt for a spot at the chef's counter — a place held exclusively for spontaneous walk-ins. Here, you might catch fleeting moments of Rucker's culinary artistry; under his innovative guidance, chefs meticulously prepare dishes using a fusion of classic French and contemporary cooking techniques.
Le Pigeon offers a delightful twist to the traditional dining narrative with an evolving menu that approaches French gastronomy with playfulness. Standout dishes include the corned lamb tongue, an absolutely spectacular dish, and the squid XO, which has been praised for its tenderness and spicy, sweet sauce.
14. The Catbird Seat -- Nashville
The Catbird Seat in Nashville is a must-visit for anyone with a taste for small and intimate dining. With only 22 seats, a stunning marble counter surrounds an open kitchen, where you can witness Will Aghajanian, and Liz Johnson create an extraordinary tasting menu. Their every move is on display, and you can personally share your admiration for their creative genius.
Watching them work their wonders, you'll be treated to a careful selection of dishes that flawlessly marry local ingredients with an eclectic mix of exotic flavors. You might savor the succulent Bear Creek Farm beef, which is beautifully tender, as it is juicy, cooked to seamless perfection, or indulge in the adorable cookie jar (you are actually going to be presented with a cookie-filled cartoon-inspired jar), a dessert that evokes childhood memories with a sophisticated twist. Whatever you taste, you'll be impressed by the originality of Catbird — every bite is an intriguing masterpiece.
15. Girl and the Goat -- Chicago
Girl and The Goat graces Chicago's renowned Restaurant Row in the West Loop. Launched by Stephanie Izard in 2010, the restaurant earned its reputation by presenting daring, globally-influenced flavors and flaunts a proud record of achievements, including a James Beard nomination for Best New Restaurant in America.
Stepping into Girl and The Goat, you are immediately drawn into its artisanal charm; underneath its timber beams and pillars, the kitchen becomes a culinary stage. Guests sit in anticipation as they watch the reflection of every slice and every sear bounce from glimmering stainless steel fixtures.
Spearheading inventive flavors, the menu at the Girl and The Goat celebrates variety: from hearty vegetable dishes to fish and a generous meat section, where the goat enjoys its own spotlight. Some classics remain, like the irresistible goat empanadas with limey herb drizzle. But you can also discover new favorites like the green beans with fish sauce vinaigrette or the pig face with sunny side egg.