What Exactly Is Pork Bung And How Do You Prepare It?

Many traditional cuisines have creative, resourceful ways to use the various parts of butchered meat. Think: jerk pork belly or pork belly skin fried into Colombian chicharrones, chicken gizzards made into chopped liver, and cow tongue simmered into a soft, silky texture. These are all types of organ meat (or cuts referred to as offal), that when cooked delicately are lusciously delicious.

One such organ meat you may not be familiar with is pork bung: the large intestine and rectum of a pig. Fried and served as street food, or served atop a bowl of steaming hot noodle soup in Chinese and other Asian cuisines, or with pillowy tortillas and acidic, spicy sauces in Mexican dishes, pork bung is a beloved part of a meal — when prepared correctly.

As with stomach, tongue, and other fatty offal meat cuts, such as small intestine (or tripe), it's essential to know how to cook pork bung so it's moist and juicy, not overly tough when you take a bite. There are a few methods to prepare pork bung that is soft and silky: boil it in a stew or soup, parboil and simmer the intestines in a flavorful sauce, or boil and fry the animal innards to give them a crunchy exterior that balances the velvety insides.