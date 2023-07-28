The Difference Between Coke And Diet Coke Is In Plain Sight

Going to a diner and ordering a Diet Coke can result in a hit-or-miss experience. Sometimes the waitstaff brings out the right drink, but other times, they bring out a regular Coke that's packed full of sugar! Worse yet, since you can't see the beverage label, it can be tough to figure out whether you really were served the wrong drink or it's all in your head.

What most people don't realize, however, is that you can actually tell the difference between Coke and Diet Coke just by paying attention to the drink's color. Diet Coke is a slightly darker color than regular Coke. So, if you put on your glasses and peer closely at your drink, you should be able to spot the difference, at least when the two are side by side.

If this all sounds like a kooky conspiracy theory, you may be interested to learn more about why that's the case. Here's what you need to know about telling Diet Coke apart from regular Coke.