What Happened To Häagen-Dazs' Discontinued Baileys Ice Cream?

Indulging in a scoop of creamy Häagen-Dazs ice cream has been a treat since the brand first emerged in 1960. The premium ice cream brand has since grown from its three original flavors to launch delectably tantalizing creations.

In fact, one flavor, in particular, seemed to have a strong fan base: Baileys Irish Cream. So, when Twitter lit up with the message that the beloved boozy ice cream had been discontinued in 2018, the reaction was swift and passionate. Häagen-Dazs' response? A resounding yet heart-wrenching "yes."

One fan asked the ice cream brand where the flavor had gone and when it was coming back, and Häagen-Dazs replied, "Sorry to disappoint but we no longer make Baileys flavoured Haagen-Dazs and it has been discontinued. We'll tell our team how much you loved it and miss it." The news came as a blow to anybody who loved the Irish Cream-flavored frozen treat but not surprising, as the company frequently rotates flavors.

But why, oh why, would Häagen-Dazs pull the plug on such a beloved flavor? Was it not selling well, or was it simply not profitable enough? The brand responded on Twitter, stating, "Sometimes products aren't as successful as we anticipate and end up discontinued." However, if you're a die-hard Irish cream fan, don't worry. We're about to explore some delicious alternatives that'll satisfy your cravings.