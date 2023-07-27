What Happened To Häagen-Dazs' Discontinued Baileys Ice Cream?
Indulging in a scoop of creamy Häagen-Dazs ice cream has been a treat since the brand first emerged in 1960. The premium ice cream brand has since grown from its three original flavors to launch delectably tantalizing creations.
In fact, one flavor, in particular, seemed to have a strong fan base: Baileys Irish Cream. So, when Twitter lit up with the message that the beloved boozy ice cream had been discontinued in 2018, the reaction was swift and passionate. Häagen-Dazs' response? A resounding yet heart-wrenching "yes."
One fan asked the ice cream brand where the flavor had gone and when it was coming back, and Häagen-Dazs replied, "Sorry to disappoint but we no longer make Baileys flavoured Haagen-Dazs and it has been discontinued. We'll tell our team how much you loved it and miss it." The news came as a blow to anybody who loved the Irish Cream-flavored frozen treat but not surprising, as the company frequently rotates flavors.
But why, oh why, would Häagen-Dazs pull the plug on such a beloved flavor? Was it not selling well, or was it simply not profitable enough? The brand responded on Twitter, stating, "Sometimes products aren't as successful as we anticipate and end up discontinued." However, if you're a die-hard Irish cream fan, don't worry. We're about to explore some delicious alternatives that'll satisfy your cravings.
The appeal of Häagen-Dazs' Baileys ice cream
The appeal of Häagen-Dazs' Baileys ice cream was that it was a unique flavor that combined the richness of Baileys Irish Cream liqueur with the smoothness of Häagen-Dazs' creamy ice cream. The result was an indulgent treat that tasted like a boozy milkshake. Plus, when the flavor was first introduced, it seemed to be a novelty in the ice cream world, at least compared to the regular Häagen-Dazs lineup of flavors at the time.
It appeared to be one of the first times the major ice cream brand had attempted to capture the essence of a popular cocktail, producing the perfect balance of sweetness and alcohol with a smooth, luscious mouthfeel. Diving into a pint felt like entering the warmth of a cozy pub to enjoy a sweet nightcap. That's why, when Häagen-Dazs told fans via Twitter that the flavor wasn't "successful enough" to remain on the shelves, it came as a surprise to many. One customer even exclaimed, "It wasn't your most popular flavour? I'm in shock!"
However, Häagen-Dazs didn't give up on the idea of pairing ice cream with spirits, as they launched a line of exclusive flavors in 2018 appropriately titled Spirits. The flavors included amaretto black cherry almond toffee, bourbon vanilla bean truffle, stout chocolate pretzel crunch, rum tres leches, and Irish cream brownie (just not the Baileys version of Irish cream).
The best alternative to Häagen-Dazs' Baileys ice cream
Although it doesn't appear all of the flavors included in the 2018 Spirits lineup were continued, there is good news for those searching for a suitable alternative — the Irish Cream Brownie flavor prevailed, alongside a couple of other bourbon flavors, including the original Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle and the latest Bourbon Praline Pecan.
While different from the original Häagen-Dazs Baileys ice cream, the newer brownie-based recipe consists of Häagen-Dazs' signature creamy ice cream blended with what appears to be the brand's own special mix of whiskey, coffee, and cocoa. But that's not all, chunks of chocolate brownie and sinfully sweet chocolate swirls are generously folded in for added indulgence.
The result is a pint full of flavors that ice cream lovers can't get enough of. In fact, one customer commented on the product review page, "I have never been so obsessed with an ice cream in my life. I have literally bought 100 of these over a few months' time."
If the flavor doesn't quite hit the spot, then you can whip up your own homemade version by simply combining the liqueur with some of Häagen-Dazs' classic vanilla ice cream. After all, it's one of the best ways to make Baileys taste even more like dessert.