Why Chicory Is One Of The Healthiest Things You Can Add To Coffee

We all know that coffee is a natural stimulant, but its bitterness is too much for some. Still, there are a couple of ways to make it more palatable without adding milk, sugar, or artificial sweeteners. For example, you can mix it with roasted chicory root for a lightly sweet, nutty flavor. This combo is believed to have originated in France and has been around since the 19th century. Over the years, it became synonymous with New Orleans–style coffee and gained popularity worldwide.

Chicory root is commonly used as a caffeine-free alternative to coffee drinks. You can blend it with water, cow's milk, or vegan milk and enjoy it anytime throughout the day. But you can also use it to upgrade your morning coffee or homemade desserts. As it turns out, this fine powder contains 40% to 60% insulin, a soluble fiber that may benefit your health. Plus, it's an excellent source of magnesium, calcium, zinc, vitamin C, and antioxidants, according to 2021 research published in the journal Molecules.

As far as flavor goes, roasted chicory tastes similar to decaf coffee — with a subtle note of licorice. Its aroma can be described as woody and nutty, which makes it ideal for lattes, frappes, chocolate cakes, brownies, tiramisu, and puddings. (And it won't give you the jitters or keep you from getting a good night's sleep.) Adding it to your coffee would allow you to cut back on caffeine and boost your nutrient intake without giving up flavor.