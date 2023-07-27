Why Chicory Is One Of The Healthiest Things You Can Add To Coffee
We all know that coffee is a natural stimulant, but its bitterness is too much for some. Still, there are a couple of ways to make it more palatable without adding milk, sugar, or artificial sweeteners. For example, you can mix it with roasted chicory root for a lightly sweet, nutty flavor. This combo is believed to have originated in France and has been around since the 19th century. Over the years, it became synonymous with New Orleans–style coffee and gained popularity worldwide.
Chicory root is commonly used as a caffeine-free alternative to coffee drinks. You can blend it with water, cow's milk, or vegan milk and enjoy it anytime throughout the day. But you can also use it to upgrade your morning coffee or homemade desserts. As it turns out, this fine powder contains 40% to 60% insulin, a soluble fiber that may benefit your health. Plus, it's an excellent source of magnesium, calcium, zinc, vitamin C, and antioxidants, according to 2021 research published in the journal Molecules.
As far as flavor goes, roasted chicory tastes similar to decaf coffee — with a subtle note of licorice. Its aroma can be described as woody and nutty, which makes it ideal for lattes, frappes, chocolate cakes, brownies, tiramisu, and puddings. (And it won't give you the jitters or keep you from getting a good night's sleep.) Adding it to your coffee would allow you to cut back on caffeine and boost your nutrient intake without giving up flavor.
Chicory root can improve digestive health
All parts of the chicory plant are rich in antioxidants, but the root also boasts large amounts of fiber — particularly inulin. This compound feeds the good bacteria in your gut, which in turn may improve digestion and keep you regular. After ingestion, it forms a gel-like substance in the stomach and increases satiety, making it easier to reduce your food intake. Some studies also suggest that it may protect against diabetes and other chronic ailments.
For example, a 2014 review found that inulin can stimulate bowel movements, offering relief from chronic constipation. Not only does it increase stool frequency, but it can also speed up digestion and soften the stool, according to the journal Nutricion Hospitalaria. Due to its prebiotic effects, inulin may also increase the number of Bifidobacterium and other beneficial gut bacteria, leading to better digestive health, reports a 2023 study featured in the journal Microbiome.
Note that dietary fiber, including inulin, may cause bloating, gas, and digestive discomfort when consumed in excess. For this reason, it's best to increase your fiber intake gradually and make adjustments as needed. Start with half a teaspoon of chicory root powder per day, see how your body reacts, and work your way up to 1.5-2 teaspoons daily.
It may also lower your risk of diabetes and heart disease
Not only does inulin promote satiety and keep you regular, but it may also reduce diabetes risk. Like other dietary fibers, it slows sugar absorption into the bloodstream and, thereby, may help prevent blood glucose spikes. On top of that, it may lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels and make it easier to manage diabetes symptoms, according to 2020 evidence published in the Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition.
This extra ingredient that makes New Orleans' Cafe Noir unique could also be the key to better heart health. In addition to its cholesterol-lowering effect, inulin may improve lipid metabolism and help prevent heart disease. More specifically, it appears to reduce elevated ceramides, a class of lipids that can accumulate in the blood vessels and trigger cardiovascular events, suggests a 2020 study presented in the Journal of Lipid Research.
Last but not least, chicory root boasts high antioxidant levels, which may further lower your risk of heart disease and other illnesses. For example, flavonoids may help improve cardiovascular and brain function due to their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Vitamin C, one of the key nutrients in chicory root, may reduce arterial stiffness, elevated blood pressure, and other heart disease risk factors, according to 2016 research published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.
Enjoy your coffee the New Orleans way
Now that you know more about the health benefits of chicory, it's time to give it a try. Simply add 1 or 2 teaspoons of roasted chicory root powder to a pot of coffee and brew it as usual. For a rich aroma, use 1 teaspoon of chicory root for every three teaspoons of ground coffee. Alternatively, mix powdered chicory root and instant coffee, add boiling water, and stir well. Enjoy it hot, or let it cool and serve it with ice. Better yet, try these spice pairings to bring out the coffee's flavor.
Another option is to buy chicory root coffee, which comes in powder form. Some varieties may also contain berries, dandelions, vanilla, caramel, and other extras. However, it's cheaper to buy roasted chicory and mix it into your coffee. Some people grow chicory in their gardens or buy it fresh from stores and roast the roots in the oven. After that, they use a coffee grinder to process them into powder.
Feel free to experiment with different ratios of chicory powder to coffee until you find your sweet spot. Consider your health needs, too. If, say, you want to drink a cup of coffee later in the afternoon, use more chicory and less coffee. You can also add roasted chicory root to herbal teas, smoothies, hot chocolate, protein shakes, and other beverages to boost their fiber content.