Ninja's Latest Kitchen Tool Will Give Soda Stream A Run For Its Money
For years, the SodaStream has been the go-to countertop gadget for seltzer lovers. But now, Ninja has unveiled a new product that could potentially outshine it. With just a touch of a button, the Ninja Thirsti Drink System not only produces sparkling water but also allows you to add flavor, vitamins, electrolytes, or even a dash of caffeine to your drink.
The Ninja Thirsti Drink System is set to launch soon and is priced at $179.99. It offers the flexibility to produce drinks ranging from 6 ounces to 24 ounces, with three levels of carbonation. The product comes with one CO2 cartridge and a selection of eight assorted flavor drops. Alternatively, you have the option to purchase additional flavor drops, tailored to your preferences. You also can use any drink container with the Ninja whereas you need to use branded canisters with the SodaSteam.
The main objective behind this product is to be an all-in-one drink system that caters to the needs and desires of every family member. Neil Shah, chief commercial officer at SharkNinja, explained in a July 25 press release, "We identified the challenge of many households to find better drink options that meet their family needs and wants without having to buy a shopping cart full of drinks." The Ninja Thirsti Drink System is available for pre-order on the website and will also be offered by major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Kohl's.
Differences between the Ninja Thirsti Drink System and the SodaStream
While the Ninja offers additional capabilities beyond what SodaStream machines can do, there are a few factors to consider. The Ninja system has more components, and you'll likely need to buy more flavor drops to suit your family's preferences. Unlike the SodaStream, where the flavor is added after carbonation, the Ninja drops dispense flavors directly into the cup, and each additional flavor costs $6.99. Keep in mind that several companies now produce flavor drops compatible with SodaStream, while to add flavor during drink-making, you'll need to buy directly from Ninja.
Furthermore, the Ninja Thirsti Drink System is slightly more complex than SodaStream products. With the Ninja, you have to choose between still or sparkling water, adjust the carbonation level, select the drink's size, and decide on the flavor before making your beverage. SodaStream makers are simpler to use but lack the customization options. Both systems require dealing with CO2 canisters, as they need replacement once they're finished. You'll likely want to purchase an extra canister or two, which cost $36.99 for one or $59.99 for two.
If you're a simple, straightforward seltzer drinker who's content with adding flavor after carbonation, the Ninja Thirsti will be overkill. On the other hand, if you have a family that enjoys a variety of drink flavors and enhancements, it has the potential to replace all of those expensive beverages. Its versatility makes it a promising solution for families seeking a personalized, cost-effective drink experience.