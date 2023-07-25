Ninja's Latest Kitchen Tool Will Give Soda Stream A Run For Its Money

For years, the SodaStream has been the go-to countertop gadget for seltzer lovers. But now, Ninja has unveiled a new product that could potentially outshine it. With just a touch of a button, the Ninja Thirsti Drink System not only produces sparkling water but also allows you to add flavor, vitamins, electrolytes, or even a dash of caffeine to your drink.

The Ninja Thirsti Drink System is set to launch soon and is priced at $179.99. It offers the flexibility to produce drinks ranging from 6 ounces to 24 ounces, with three levels of carbonation. The product comes with one CO2 cartridge and a selection of eight assorted flavor drops. Alternatively, you have the option to purchase additional flavor drops, tailored to your preferences. You also can use any drink container with the Ninja whereas you need to use branded canisters with the SodaSteam.

The main objective behind this product is to be an all-in-one drink system that caters to the needs and desires of every family member. Neil Shah, chief commercial officer at SharkNinja, explained in a July 25 press release, "We identified the challenge of many households to find better drink options that meet their family needs and wants without having to buy a shopping cart full of drinks." The Ninja Thirsti Drink System is available for pre-order on the website and will also be offered by major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Kohl's.