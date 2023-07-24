Tafari Campbell, Obama Family Chef, Has Died In Apparent Drowning
After two days of searching, the body of a missing paddleboarder was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond and has been identified as Tafari Campbell. His body was recovered 100 feet from shore at a depth of eight feet by the Massachusetts State Police after being discovered using side-scan sonar. Campbell, 45, was the Obamas' personal chef. Campbell was visiting Martha's Vineyard at the time of the incident and was last seen struggling in the water before going under. The call to local authorities was made at 7:46 pm Sunday. Agencies involved in the search included all fire departments on the island, local police, state police, Air Wing, detectives, the Dukes County Sheriff's Department, and the Coast Guard.
The location of the incident was close to the Obama residence at Turkeyland Cove, in a coastal pond with a barrier beach adjacent to the Atlantic Ocean. Massachusetts authorities say the Obama family was not home at the time of the incident. In a joint statement from the President and Mrs. Obama, Campbell is remembered as a "Warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person." He was a talented chef and a "beloved part" of the Obama family. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Sherise, and their twin boys.
Remembering Chef Tafari Campbell
In their statement, the Obamas say Tafari Campbell — a one-time sous chef at the White House — was "Creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together."
Campbell was part of the effort to brew honey ale and honey porter at the White House during the Obama presidency, using honey from Michelle Obama's garden. Campbell finished third place in the Great American Seafood Cookoff in 2008 with a BLT Reconstructed, featuring pan-roasted bacon-wrapped rockfish with lettuce, tomato, and jumbo lump crabmeat. In 2010, Campbell judged the Brainfood Grill-Off, a barbecue competition that paired youth teams with top D.C. chefs in an Iron Chef-style competition. Campbell's Instagram for his personal chef business, Thymeless Creations, showcases his elegant plating skills with fresh ingredients, foams, deconstructed dishes, and fusion concepts.
Chef Campbell is a culinary school graduate and one-time restaurant owner. He joined the White House staff during the Bush administration but was one of four chefs asked to stay on when the Obamas moved in. After leaving the White House, Campbell accepted the offer to stay with the Obama family as their personal chef. His father, Trevor Campbell, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel in 2009, "I'm so proud of him, I can't put it into words."