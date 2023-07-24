Tafari Campbell, Obama Family Chef, Has Died In Apparent Drowning

After two days of searching, the body of a missing paddleboarder was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond and has been identified as Tafari Campbell. His body was recovered 100 feet from shore at a depth of eight feet by the Massachusetts State Police after being discovered using side-scan sonar. Campbell, 45, was the Obamas' personal chef. Campbell was visiting Martha's Vineyard at the time of the incident and was last seen struggling in the water before going under. The call to local authorities was made at 7:46 pm Sunday. Agencies involved in the search included all fire departments on the island, local police, state police, Air Wing, detectives, the Dukes County Sheriff's Department, and the Coast Guard.

The location of the incident was close to the Obama residence at Turkeyland Cove, in a coastal pond with a barrier beach adjacent to the Atlantic Ocean. Massachusetts authorities say the Obama family was not home at the time of the incident. In a joint statement from the President and Mrs. Obama, Campbell is remembered as a "Warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person." He was a talented chef and a "beloved part" of the Obama family. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Sherise, and their twin boys.