What Is Borma And How Is It Made?

If you've ever ordered baklava at a Middle Eastern or Turkish restaurant, you will be aware that it often comes in various shapes. A few things are standard: the nuts (often pistachios, cashews, or some form of pine kernel), the honey or sweetened syrup, and the light and crispy pastry.

From there, though, characteristics start to branch out a bit. And there's a good chance that in your box or plate of baklava, you've seen the pieces with thread-thin strands of crunchy dough wrapped around the nuts, almost like a bird's nest. This particular form of baklava is known as borma, sometimes also spelled "burma," though not to be confused with the South Asian country some 6,000 miles away. The Arabic name literally translates to "rounded."

The tightly wound bird's nest strands are formed from a specific kind of delicate dough distinct from filo dough that appears in other forms of baklava. This dough is known as knafeh, also often spelled "kunafa" or alternately called "kataifi." Libanais Sweets is a major producer of Middle Eastern desserts in the United States. It makes borma using a simple combination of flour and water, but creating it entails a unique process to produce thin strands of dough.