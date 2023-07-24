The Major Seasoning Mistake You're Making With Mayo-Based Potato Salad

If you've ever had a well-made German potato salad, then you know that mayonnaise isn't the end-all when it comes to spuds. Any vinaigrette recipe will make for a good potato salad, as long as the fat and acid are balanced. The key to making a potato salad with vinaigrette is to have the dressing ready while the potatoes are still hot. When potatoes are boiling, the starches absorb water and expand. If you toss your spuds in vinaigrette while they're still warm, the starch in the potatoes will absorb some of the acid in the dressing the same way that they absorb water.

While it's tempting to let the potatoes sit in the colander while you throw together a simple vinaigrette, every minute counts. Have your mixing bowl, dressing, and a spoon for tossing ready before the potatoes are finished boiling. When you drain the water away, dump them right back into the hot pot with the dressing and any extras (such as bacon, onions, etc.) and stir it all up. Once you have everything incorporated and have seasoned the salad with salt and pepper, you can transfer it to a container for storing in the refrigerator.

If you make sure you're careful to mix your salads with their dressings at the right temperature, you'll always get the flavor and texture just right — and you'll never have any leftovers to take home after the party's over.