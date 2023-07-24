What's The Flavor Of Sonic's Fan-Favorite Ocean Water?

Though you can order typical fast food items like burgers and fries, Sonic is known primarily for its drink options. In addition to milkshakes and slushies, the chain even allows you to customize any beverage with different syrups, fresh fruit, and even candy. Despite these add-ons being free, many people still stick to ordering the drinks as they're listed on the menu, with one of the most popular options being Ocean Water.

When Sonic first opened in the 1950s, root beer was the restaurant's signature drink, but that all changed when Ocean Water was introduced. Sonic started using the name Ocean Water in 1982 (assumedly when the drink was officially added to the menu) and went on to trademark it in 1996, likely due to its growing popularity. Since then, Ocean Water has continued to be a customer favorite, and in 2021, Sonic even released a drink mix version of it, allowing customers to enjoy Ocean Water at home.

The apparent appeal of the drink is that it tastes like the ocean — or at least how you imagine it should. It's refreshing, cold, and blue, and it has a specific beach-like flavor that you can't quite put your finger on. As it turns out, that flavor customers came to love so much is a pretty common one: coconut.