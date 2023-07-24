Yes, There Actually Is An Abandoned Floating McDonald's In Canada

McDonald's is the largest chain of fast-food restaurants in the world, so it's no surprise that we can easily recognize its franchisee shops by the golden arches and red and white design. However, while most of its locations are pretty easy to spot, some aren't.

In 1980, McDonald's decided to do more than flip great burgers alongside its iconic fries; it decided to build a floating version of its famed restaurant. This McDonald's was built in St. Louis, and apart from the fact that it floated, it was just like any other McDonald's. You could get the same tasty burgers and fries and enjoy similar décor inside. Later, it built a second floating McDonald's in Vancouver called the McBarge.

Unfortunately for the company, the second floating restaurant was a major flop, and today, the McBarge sits empty. Here's what to know about this floating McDonald's, how it got started, and how this fast-food restaurant became abandoned.