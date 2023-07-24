How Hawaiian Macaroni Salad Sets Itself Apart From The Rest

Love it or hate it, macaroni salad is an ever-present part of summer barbecues. Though there are many spins on the classic side dish, there is a pretty good chance that the kind you're seeing on most backyard barbecue and picnic tables is made in the ever-familiar Hawaiian style. Though it might have some shaved carrots or other veggies thrown in there for a bit of crunch, the most important parts of the Hawaiian macaroni salad are the macaroni and the mayonnaise.

But discerning chefs won't use just any mayonnaise. According to many traditionalists, it's Hellmann's mayonnaise –- also known as Best Foods mayonnaise, depending on which region of the United States you're in –- that must be used in Hawaiian mac salad.

As for the macaroni, how you cook it matters. Most of us might think that the only way to cook any kind of pasta is to get it al dente, or cooked just enough that it retains some firmness when you bite into it. That's not the way of Hawaii, though. When it comes to Hawaiian mac salad, the macaroni is almost overcooked, leaving a soft noodle that easily gives way when you bite into it.