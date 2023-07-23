What Is Blue Wine, And How Does It Get Its Bold Hue?

Red and white are no longer the only options for wine drinkers. Alcoholic grape juice also comes in shades of pink, orange, green, and — if you're in Europe — blue. If you've never heard of that last one, you're not alone. Blue wine has only been around since 2015, when it was first introduced by the innovation-obsessed entrepreneurs behind the Spanish wine company Gik.

As the opposite of red on the primary color spectrum, blue might seem like an unnatural shade of vino, but rest assured that it has no affiliation with dyed Gatorade and Jolly Ranchers. Gik gets its hue in part from a secret blend of red and white grapes from various regions of Spain, which impart a heavy dose of the naturally occurring grape-skin pigment anthocyanin. A dye derived from the Isatis tinctoria plant is also used to tint the wine and deepen its hue.

Gik isn't the only blue wine on the market today, though the trend is definitely still catching on. But how did blue wine come to be — and, more importantly, how does it taste?