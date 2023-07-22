The Yoo-Hoo And Absinthe Cocktail Is Nostalgia In A Glass

Absinthe is typically drunk with a sugar cube and diluted with water, thanks to its strong herbal flavor and lack of sugar content. However, that need not be the only way that you drink absinthe. If you so desire, you can get creative and try mixing absinthe with other beverages to create a unique cocktail.

One such cocktail that you can whip up is a unique combination of Yoo-hoo and absinthe. Yoo-hoo is a sweet drink meant to imitate chocolate milk. It's made of whey, high-fructose corn syrup, a small amount of cocoa powder, and water. On the other hand, absinthe is made by distilling anise seed, fennel, and wormwood into an alcoholic drink.

Because Yoo-hoo doesn't actually contain dairy, it won't spoil when mixed with alcohol like absinthe! In other words, you can concoct a sweet, nostalgic, and chocolatey cocktail using just these two ingredients and not have to worry about the milk curdling.