The Yoo-Hoo And Absinthe Cocktail Is Nostalgia In A Glass
Absinthe is typically drunk with a sugar cube and diluted with water, thanks to its strong herbal flavor and lack of sugar content. However, that need not be the only way that you drink absinthe. If you so desire, you can get creative and try mixing absinthe with other beverages to create a unique cocktail.
One such cocktail that you can whip up is a unique combination of Yoo-hoo and absinthe. Yoo-hoo is a sweet drink meant to imitate chocolate milk. It's made of whey, high-fructose corn syrup, a small amount of cocoa powder, and water. On the other hand, absinthe is made by distilling anise seed, fennel, and wormwood into an alcoholic drink.
Because Yoo-hoo doesn't actually contain dairy, it won't spoil when mixed with alcohol like absinthe! In other words, you can concoct a sweet, nostalgic, and chocolatey cocktail using just these two ingredients and not have to worry about the milk curdling.
How to make your own Yoo-hoo and absinthe cocktail
If you want to make your own Yoo-hoo and absinthe cocktail, you'll actually be crafting something called an Absinthe-Crag. This cocktail was invented by John Debary, who wrote in Bon Appetit that "the drink's name is a nod to the iconic Nickelodeon show, "GUTS," in which people climbed a mountain called Aggro Crag as part of a competition.
Although enjoying this beverage requires no mountain climbing, absinthe is a pretty high-alcohol drink. So, you'll definitely need to have your wits about you if you plan on drinking one of these!
To make the cocktail, measure out 1 ½ ounces of your favorite absinthe and 4 ½ ounces of Yoo-hoo. Next, put both these ingredients into a cocktail shaker and add a scoop of ice. Shake the ingredients thoroughly for roughly 20 seconds before pouring them into a martini glass.
That's it! You've just whipped up an Absinthe-Crag, which you can now relish drinking as you recall childhood days sipping a less adult version of Yoo-hoo.
Other fun absinthe cocktails you can try
Although there's nothing quite like the Absinthe-Crag, it's far from the only absinthe-based cocktail. Another fun cocktail you can try is something called Death in the Afternoon.
Death in the Afternoon consists of just two ingredients — absinthe and champagne. For this cocktail, pour 1 ½ ounces of absinthe into a cocktail glass or martini glass. Then, fill the rest of the cup up with champagne (should be about 4 ½ ounces). That's it! You're ready to avail yourself of a classy, absinthe-filled cocktail.
Yet another recipe you can attempt is called the Fairy Godmother. This recipe is a bit more involved and requires a few additional ingredients. To make this drink, you'll need 1 ounce of absinthe, ¾ ounce of pineapple juice, ¾ ounce of Elderflower liqueur, and ½ ounce each of lemon and lime juice. Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker, throw in a scoop of ice, and shake for about 20 seconds. Then, pour it into a cocktail glass and ... voila!
Next time you sit down to enjoy a glass of absinthe, perhaps you'll want to get creative. Rather than just drinking it poured over a sugar cube, give one of these fun cocktails a go for a unique twist on your botanical drink.