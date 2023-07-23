The Best Pine Nut Substitute When You're Having A Pesto Emergency

If you find yourself in a pesto emergency and need to sub something for pine nuts in a pinch, look no further than your pantry. Cashews reign as the internet's answer due to their similarities in flavor and texture. Like pine nuts, cashews are actually seeds (called drupe seeds) that grow on the fruit of cashew plants native to Brazil. But if you don't have cashews on hand, other nuts and seeds will do.

So, what are pine nuts? The teardrop-shaped beige colored pine nuts (pinoli in Italian) are the edible seed of pine cones famous for their subtly sweet, slightly nutty and buttery taste and creamy texture. Several species of pine trees exist, but only about 20 produce seeds that are harvested for local or international consumption. Pine nuts are the second most costly nut (seed, really) on the market (the macadamia nut is first) due to the long maturity times for the producing trees, an incredibly labor-intensive harvesting process, the global increase in demand, and rising food costs. Perhaps a more cost-effective and sustainable substitute might fare better, anyway.

Of course, which pine nut substitute you need depends on what you're making. For the classic Italian pesto, cashews could be the answer. Many regional variations of pesto exist, such as Sicily's pesto alla Trapanese. But for this post, we'll explore the classic basil preparation, pesto alla Genovese, traditionally made with basil, garlic, olive oil, Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino Fiore Sardo, salt, and you guessed it ... pine nuts.