The Downsides Of Cooking Bacon In An Air Fryer

Can you cook bacon in an air fryer? Sure, if you really want to. It is entirely possible to cook bacon in your air fryer and save yourself a lot of time compared to microwaving or frying it. But just because you can doesn't mean this method doesn't have a few drawbacks of which you should be aware.

The first is that it can get messy. As anyone who has cooked it before can attest, bacon produces a lot of excess grease and leaves a mess of tiny burnt bits and crumbs. While this may not be a problem in other cooking methods — you can easily drain and save or dispose of the grease if you're frying — the fact that the bacon is inside a small, enclosed space without proper drainage means the grease will begin to build up. The constant movement of hot air will smear the built-up grease and fat all over the basket, resulting in the bacon being drenched in excess oil.

And although scrubbing cooked-on bacon grease and burnt ends out of your air fryer basket is a pain, it isn't the only downside to this method; you're also setting yourself up for a potential fire hazard.