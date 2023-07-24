The Reason Aldi's Milk Is So Affordable

Aldi, the German-based discount food store, has plenty of low-cost items in stock, from meat to eggs and a medley of dairy products — especially milk. This retailer's milk is often cheaper than your average supermarket's — even if just by a few cents. There are a number of factors that play into Aldi's ability to keep prices as low as possible, but the key reason for milk prices specifically is that their milk products are not name-brand.

This grocery store sells its dairy under a private label, Friendly Farms, which keeps the cost of production down and allows for the ability to mark down the prices. In addition to this, the milk that Aldi purchases to sell comes in ready-to-stock racks that cut down on the need for employees to unpackage and meticulously load it into the refrigerators. A comparison done by The Kitchn found that "Aldi Friendly Farms Whole Milk was 42 cents cheaper than Costco, the next lowest option, and 74 cents cheaper than Trader Joe's."