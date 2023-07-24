The Reason Aldi's Milk Is So Affordable
Aldi, the German-based discount food store, has plenty of low-cost items in stock, from meat to eggs and a medley of dairy products — especially milk. This retailer's milk is often cheaper than your average supermarket's — even if just by a few cents. There are a number of factors that play into Aldi's ability to keep prices as low as possible, but the key reason for milk prices specifically is that their milk products are not name-brand.
This grocery store sells its dairy under a private label, Friendly Farms, which keeps the cost of production down and allows for the ability to mark down the prices. In addition to this, the milk that Aldi purchases to sell comes in ready-to-stock racks that cut down on the need for employees to unpackage and meticulously load it into the refrigerators. A comparison done by The Kitchn found that "Aldi Friendly Farms Whole Milk was 42 cents cheaper than Costco, the next lowest option, and 74 cents cheaper than Trader Joe's."
How Aldi keeps prices low in general
It's not just the milk that's cheap at Aldi. Overall, the store's prices beat out typical chain grocery stores more often than not, and there are a few important reasons why. According to Supermarket News, over 75% of all items in stock are private-label. That means all these items can be sold for far less than if the company had to navigate a longer supply chain.
Additionally, the operating costs of Aldi stores are much lower than other grocery stores and supermarkets. You won't see fancy display cases or carefully-stacked soda pyramids at Aldi. These stores are bare-bones, so the brand can focus on providing the basics at low cost to customers.
Another money-saving tactic is the store's cart rentals, which cost a quarter a piece. And there's also Aldi's no-bags policy — customers must bring their own bags and bag their own items after checkout. This all amounts to saved labor and upkeep costs, which can then go towards making products even cheaper.
Other low-cost Aldi finds
Be sure to check the store's weekly specials before shopping — these special discounts rotate every Wednesday and highlight the best deals week to week. You can find deals on anything from food items to clothes and household appliances; take special note of the red Aldi Savers tags, which indicate a larger price drop than normal.
Other items that Aldi shoppers swear by are canned goods, frozen vegetables, and produce, all of which are often much cheaper than comparable products at other stores. When shopping in the produce aisle, though, be sure to take caution and thoroughly inspect each item before purchasing.
Aldi produce can sometimes be a little wilted or damaged due to the bulk nature of some of their products, such as packaging a bundle of onions together instead of selling them each separately. As long as you're careful, though, you can take home fresh fruit and vegetables at a significant discount.