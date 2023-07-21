Gomadare Is The Creamy Japanese Sauce That Can Upgrade Any Meal

If condiments take up half the real estate in your fridge and you have a thing for sesame, you might already be familiar with gomadare. The popular creamy sesame-based Japanese dipping sauce is often used in shabu-shabu, also known as Japanese hot pot, but its applications only end where your benne seed cravings stop.

You could drizzle it over vegetables, use it to coat Japanese noodles, serve it with any kind of tofu, or use it as a salad dressing. If you put your mind to it, we have no doubt that some of you could eat gomadare with every meal — and you absolutely should.

Gomadare is easy enough to find at any Asian grocery store and even at Walmart, but it's super simple — and definitely worth it — to make it at home. Once you do, you'll want to memorize it and keep it in your back pocket as a do-it-all sauce for almost any dish.