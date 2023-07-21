Manakish: The Lebanese Flatbread You Need To Try At Least Once

As with most breads, you'll need essential ingredients like water, flour, and yeast, but many Manakish recipes also call for sugar, oil, and salt. Begin by mixing the yeast and sugar with warm water and let it sit till frothy. While you're waiting, blend the dry ingredients in a bowl and create a trench to pour the oil, yeast, and water into, which will then be folded into the rest of the components.

From there, you'll need a clean workspace to knead the dough until it's stretchy and sleek — just a few minutes — before covering it for proofing, much like pizza dough. After the dough has doubled in size, you can portion it into balls. Flatten each section into thin, uniform rounds ready for cooking. The flatbreads are usually about the size of a personal pizza. You can roll them into disks, and then use your fingers to make indentations that will hold the toppings.

A pizza stone or an overturned baking sheet will help to gain that beloved and highly sought-after slightly charred crust associated with flatbreads, but many people bake them on oiled baking sheets or on parchment paper. Before baking, spread the dough with your choice of za'atar, cheese, meat, or all three. The bread is baked at medium-high heat (around 400 – 425 degrees) for 10 to 15 minutes until browned and crispy on the bottom and edges. Serve with your choice of fresh veggies, olives, or dipping sauces.