The Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Green Tea Is Really Big On Matcha

Costco sells almost every product imaginable under its Kirkland Signature brand. How can a company produce such a diverse array of items, ranging from dog food to diapers to vodka, with equal ability? The simple answer is...they don't. Most Kirkland products aren't made by Costco itself, but rather by third-party manufacturers, something that's also true of other store brands like Walmart's Great Value or Amazon's Amazon Basics. Oftentimes, these third-party brands are well-known in their own right, but they cut a deal with Costco where their name is replaced by the Kirkland label. Typically, Costco keeps these partnerships under wraps, hiding the true origin of its Kirkland products, but there's an exception to be found in the form of its green tea.

The green tea bags sold at Costco are notable in that their packaging displays two brand names. There's the familiar Kirkland Signature label, but underneath that is another name — Ito En — the company that actually produces the tea. If you've ever walked down the beverage aisle at an Asian supermarket, Ito En should ring a bell. It is Japan's number one distributor of tea, and it has a huge international presence with subsidiary brands Matcha Love and Teas' Tea Organic. Ito En even operated a restaurant, Kai, in New York City for a period in the early 2000s. They know a thing or two about green tea, as they well should, with decades of experience behind them.