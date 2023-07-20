Scottish Rumbledethumps Is A Dish That's Much Easier To Cook Than To Say

The easiest way to whip up rumbledethumps is by using leftover mashed potatoes and mashed turnips, which serve as the base of the dish. If you don't have leftovers, don't worry — rumbledethumps is still a cinch to make from scratch. Kick things off by following your favorite mashed potatoes recipe using Yukon golds, russets, long white potatoes, or a similar potato variety with high starch content. Then turn your attention to the turnips, which should be peeled, boiled, and mashed before they're combined with the potatoes into a creamy beige amalgamation.

With your starch taken care of, you'll want to sautee your shredded savoy cabbage (or kale or chard) in butter until it's soft and silky, adding thinly sliced onion if you wish. Once you add it to your potatoes and turnips, mash it all together and add salt and pepper to taste. At this point, the hardest part is over; all that's left to do is assemble and bake.

After adding the mixture to a casserole dish and spreading it into an even layer, consider finishing it off with a generous sprinkling of grated cheddar cheese. Pop it in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven, covered, for half an hour. Finally, let it bake for a few extra minutes uncovered — you could even stick it under the broiler — to get that bubbly, slightly crunchy top. Eat it on its own or pair it with a meaty roast.