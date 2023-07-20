The Truly Unique Name British People Call Canned Whipped Cream

While both nations speak English, the names for certain foods in Britain can vary slightly or even greatly differ from what people are accustomed to in the United States. For example, if you were to come across an aubergine on a British restaurant menu, you might skip it, assuming it's some kind of delicacy. However, an aubergine is simply an eggplant. The same applies to rocket, which is just everyday arugula. When it comes to food slang, things get even more interesting. The Brits have a playful name for whipped cream that comes in a can — they call it "squirty cream."

"Squirty cream" is what Americans would simply refer to as whipped cream. Here in the States, we tend to use that term for both canned whipped cream, such as Reddi-Whip, and the kind made in a bowl with a whisk. However, the British distinguish it with this fun nickname. The original whipped cream even had a different name in Europe.